Heart Of The Beast Review: Brad Pitt Shines In A Darkly Tender Survival Tale | File photo

Title: Heart of the Beast



Director: David Ayer



Cast: Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe



Where: In Theatres



Rating: 3 1/2



Review



If Alaska had a customer-care department, James Belmont would have plenty to complain about. A retired Special Forces officer, he heads into the wilderness with Odin, the German Shepherd who served beside him, expecting a little peace. Instead, a medical crisis sends their aircraft down, leaving the pair injured, isolated and with a very long walk between them and civilisation.



That setup sounds like a straightforward survival adventure, but Heart of the Beast has something more intimate at play. James and Odin have both returned from war carrying damage, and their journey gradually becomes a test of how much one can endure for the other. There are bears, wolves, rapids, injuries and the assorted inconveniences of being stranded in the middle of nowhere. Yet the film's emotional centre is remarkably simple: these two refuse to abandon each other.



David Ayer handles the physical danger with confidence, and the brisk 101-minute running time helps. The screenplay, however, occasionally makes things easier for itself. An early conversation explains rather too much, while an opening glimpse of what lies ahead takes some suspense out of the journey. The succession of dangers can also become predictable. Fortunately, the film never loses sight of its central relationship, which keeps the adventure from becoming merely a parade of things going wrong.





Actors’ Performance



Brad Pitt plays James with a quietness that suits a man accustomed to keeping his feelings under wraps. His connection with Odin is particularly convincing because it is built largely through looks, gestures and physical care rather than sentimental speeches. Pitt's casting also gives James an almost reassuring toughness, which helps when the character is battered by one calamity after another.



Odin, played mainly by Uber, is impossible to ignore. The dog's expressive presence gives the film much of its warmth, while J.K. Simmons makes a memorable impression despite limited screen time. Anna Lambe also makes her brief but important appearance count.





Music and Aesthetics



Jared Michael Fry’s score gives the wilderness its own voice, using vocal textures, percussion and sounds that evoke wind and running water. Mauro Fiore’s cinematography makes New Zealand’s South Island a convincing stand-in for the Alaskan wilderness, moving between sweeping vistas and more intimate moments of danger. The wildlife effects are less convincing, but the film’s visual language makes the wilderness feel integral to the story.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, Heart of the Beast is worth watching for its warmth, strong performances and moving bond between man and dog, even if its survival story plays safe.