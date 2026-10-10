Mumbai CJP Protest: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Khan, Imran Khan & His Girlfriend Lekha Washington Released After Detention

Besides Bollywood actor Imran Khan, actress Zayn Marie Khan, Aamir Khan’s niece, was also detained by Mumbai Police on October 10, 2026, during a protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. While in police custody, Zayn shared updates on social media, assuring her followers that she was doing fine and was busy “lecturing the cops”. Imran, Zayn and Imran’s girlfriend, Lekha Washington, were later released.

While being detained, Zayn took to social media to reassure her followers. “Don't worry guys I'm lecturing the cops detaining us about what happened at Jallianwala Bagh, Nazi Germany, and that their duty is to the country not to a person,” she wrote.

Zayn later shared a video claiming that the Mumbai Police had given her an even bigger platform. She was also seen raising slogans from inside the detention bus.

About half an hour later, Zayn shared another update, confirming that she, Imran and Lekha had been released. Posting a selfie, she wrote, “All okay, guys,” and added that they were heading home.

Speaking to the media before his detention, Imran said he had come to the protest as a citizen rather than to make specific demands. Explaining why he was there, the actor said, “I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organization. I am just here as a representative.”

The protest in Mumbai was held in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls. The party has raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and changes related to Form 6, which is used to register new voters. The demonstration was part of a wider campaign questioning the Election Commission’s handling of voter registration and alleged deletion of eligible voters.