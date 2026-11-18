Actress and General Secretary of CINTAA Upasana Singh raised concerns about the working conditions and lack of safety measures on film and television sets. Recalling an incident in which a lightman fell from a height and died on the spot, she revealed that the shooting continued even after the tragedy.

During a recent conversation with Ankur Singh on his YouTube channel, Upasana spoke about how production commitments and financial pressures often seem to take priority over human lives.

Upasana Singh Recalls Lightman's Death During Shoot

Sharing her experience of unsafe working conditions on film sets, Upasana recalled how lightmen and other technicians often work at dangerous heights while arranging lighting equipment.

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The actress revealed that she had witnessed situations in which a technician fell from a height and lost his life on the spot. What disturbed her even more was the alleged response of the production team.

She said, “I understand that producers invest a lot of money in a shoot, and stopping it can lead to huge losses. But is that investment bigger than the value of a human life? Even when an actor dies suddenly, a replacement is brought in the very next day. I understand that the show has to go on and that there are telecast commitments to fulfil, but certain things really pierce your heart. They make me question what we are doing as an industry. Have we lost all sense of humanity?”

Upasana Singh Also Recalls Contestant Collapsing During Reality Show

Apart from the lightman's death, Upasana also spoke about another disturbing incident from her time as a judge on a comedy reality show.

She recalled how a contestant collapsed in the middle of his performance. She said the contestant was eventually taken away in a van. However, Upasana was shocked by the producer's reaction. Instead of arranging medical assistance, calling a doctor or providing something as basic as ORS, the producer reportedly wanted the camera to capture the contestant's condition.

She claimed that the makers wanted to record his distress and ask whether he had collapsed because he was starving, rather than immediately arranging food or juice for him.

Recalling how the incident affected her, Upasana said, “That day, I felt so bad, and I kept thinking that we have stooped so low that we have forgotten humanity. We are only focused on getting TRP; we are not thinking about his parents. What if something happens to him?”

About Upasana Singh

Upasana began her acting career at a young age and gradually worked in Hindi and Punjabi films, as well as television. She appeared in several popular films, including Judaai, Sarfarosh, Ishq Vishk, Aitraaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Golmaal Returns and Judwaa 2.

However, her portrayal of Pinky Bua, Kapil Sharma's aunt on Comedy Nights with Kapil made her a familiar face among television audiences.

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