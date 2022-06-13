'Have seen Baahubali and Jai Bhim, Suzhal - The Vortex will be in a similar space': Sriya Reddy, Aishwarya Rajesh on their upcoming web series

'Suzhal - The Vortex' is gearing up for its OTT release and there is no doubt that this investigative drama is all set to take the world by storm. The series promises to be as gripping and layered as it can be and nothing is stopping it from conquering the hearts of the audience.

Recently, the cast of 'Suzhal - The Vortex' talked about what attracted them to be a part of the series and how it will break barriers after the success of strong local and regional content like 'Baahubali' and 'Jai Bhim'.

Talking about the same, actress Sriya Reddy said, “I hugely appreciate and respect Gayatri and Pushkar’s work and of course had to accept the offer when they approached me. I absolutely loved their film 'Vikram Vedha' - the treatment and the narrative. I can imagine 'Suzhal - The Vortex' having the same touch. More than us being excited, it's a first for everybody. Suzhal is going to make history in many ways. It is the first Tamil Original Series on OTT to have such a reach, across 240 countries and territories in over 30 languages. It is going to cross boundaries that nobody in the country has seen or heard of. The content is so tight and relatable that people all over the world will enjoy it, and resonate with and will be in awe, thinking ‘I didn't know that there was something like this’. I am thrilled that Amazon Prime Video sees potential in the show and is launching it at this scale.”

She added, “Bahubali was strong. It was something nobody has ever seen. Jai Bhim had strong content. The way Amazon Prime Video is promoting Suzhal, taking it and putting it on a fabulous canvas… I believe everybody will want to watch it. I can confidently say that Suzhal- The Vortex will be pushing geographic and linguistic boundaries”.

Adding more to this, Aishwarya Rajesh says, “I think we have seen films like Baahubali, RRR, KGF which have mesmerised audiences. Watching these films I was glued to the screens and when you are part of such a big team and such a big set up, I think I can't ask for more. I am too excited about Suzhal – The Vortex.”

Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, 'Suzhal – The Vortex' features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban. The will series will be released on June 17.