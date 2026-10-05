Rakul Preet Singh Breaks Silence On Income Tax Searches, Denies Link To Illegal Remittances: 'Have Come Up Through Sheer Hard Work'

Rakul Preet Singh Breaks Silence On Income Tax Probe Reports | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has issued a statement on social media, clarifying that no search was conducted in connection with her amid the ongoing Income Tax Department probe into alleged irregularities linked to overseas film funds. The development comes days after tax officials reportedly conducted searches at 12 locations in Mumbai in connection with individuals and entities linked to film producer Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios.

Rakul Preet Singh Issues Clarification On Income Tax Probe

Taking to Instagram on Monday, October 5, Rakul said she was "heartbroken" by what she described as a growing trend among self-styled online reporters and some mainstream media journalists to sensationalise news without verifying facts.

Check out the statement:

'I Had No Godfather In The Industry'

"Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years," she wrote.

Not Involved In Illegal Foreign Remittance

The actress further clarified that she is not involved in any illegal foreign remittance, either in her personal capacity or on behalf of any production house. She also denied holding any benami property for anyone in India or abroad.

"Neither ANYONE has EVER gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle," Rakul stated.

Urges To Clarify 'Malicious' Reports

She went on to urge publications that had carried what she described as “false, malicious and speculative reports” to retract them and clarify the facts. Rakul also acknowledged that media organisations face commercial pressures but stressed that such pressures should not come at the expense of factual reporting.

“I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood,” she added.

The Income Tax Department's search operations reportedly relate to alleged financial discrepancies involving money that was purportedly routed overseas for film production ventures. However, authorities have not publicly disclosed details of the transactions under scrutiny or the amount of money involved.

Sources cited in reports said that multiple premises associated with the concerned film personalities and production banners were searched as part of the investigation. The Income Tax Department has not yet officially shared details of the findings or confirmed whether any tax violations have been established.

Panorama Studios, which was also reportedly among the entities linked to the searches, is owned by producer Kumar Mangat. The company has backed and distributed several Hindi films. Its upcoming release Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 2.