 ‘Have Clinical Anxiety, Also Clinically Bipolar’: Nisha Rawal On Battling Mental Traumas
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Have Clinical Anxiety, Also Clinically Bipolar’: Nisha Rawal On Battling Mental Traumas

‘Have Clinical Anxiety, Also Clinically Bipolar’: Nisha Rawal On Battling Mental Traumas

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra’s ex wife Nisha Rawal recently opened up on suffering from clinical anxiety and also reveals that she is clinically bipolar.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Nisha Rawal, who is a doting mother to a young son garnered a lot of headlines after her alleged divorce from ex husband Karan Mehra. The actress, in a recent conversation with Rubina Dilaik on her podcast was seen opening up on her battle with clinical anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Read Also
Karan Mehra claims estranged wife Nisha Rawal is dating 'muh bola bhai': 'He also did her kanyadaan'
article-image

Nisha reveals that she is not on medication currently but has found her ‘coping mechanism.’ The actress calls it a mood disorder and reveals that living with anxiety is an everyday process.

Nisha says, “I have clinical anxiety. I'm also clinically bipolar, so you will sometimes experience that I'm talking a lot and I might just go in a circle and then I have to come back, but it's clinical. I have self-regulated it in a way that I figured out my correct coping mechanism. So I'm not on medication, but I've learned the right things"

Further, opening up about the need for people to be empathetic towards people going through anxiety, the actress says, “Anxiety toh sabko hoti hai. ‘But when you're going through something clinical, it's really major.”

FPJ Shorts
Hezbollah Launches Qader 1 Ballistic Missile Targeting Mossad Headquarters In Tel Aviv Suburbs; Visuals Surface
Hezbollah Launches Qader 1 Ballistic Missile Targeting Mossad Headquarters In Tel Aviv Suburbs; Visuals Surface
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit
Viral Videos: MS Dhoni Lands In Ranchi From US, Heads Straight Home To Spend Time With Family And Dogs
Viral Videos: MS Dhoni Lands In Ranchi From US, Heads Straight Home To Spend Time With Family And Dogs
VIDEO: Group 'Forcefully' Enters Women's College at Delhi University Amid DUSU Election Season, Several Injured
VIDEO: Group 'Forcefully' Enters Women's College at Delhi University Amid DUSU Election Season, Several Injured
Read Also
Karan Mehra accuses estranged wife Nisha Rawal of infidelity: 'She has been staying with another man...
article-image

"I’ve had a miscarriage before Kavish. So there is so much that has already happened that I feel I have become very enriched with experiences because I have taken it in a positive way. Tomorrow, Lord forbid, if something happens to my child or he needs me, I will give him advice with my firsthand experience, and nothing teaches you more than that,” the actress concludes.

For the uninformed, Nisha and Karan had a public fallout a few years ago after the actress accused Karan of domestic violence and infidelity.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Nisha Rawal organises a jungle-themed birthday party for her son Kavish
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit

Did Gauri Khan React To Instagram Post Criticising Triptii Dimri's 'Vulgar' Dance Step In Mere...

Did Gauri Khan React To Instagram Post Criticising Triptii Dimri's 'Vulgar' Dance Step In Mere...

Fardeen Khan Remembers Father Feroz Khan On Birth Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note: 'Taken From Us...

Fardeen Khan Remembers Father Feroz Khan On Birth Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note: 'Taken From Us...

‘Have Clinical Anxiety, Also Clinically Bipolar’: Nisha Rawal On Battling Mental Traumas

‘Have Clinical Anxiety, Also Clinically Bipolar’: Nisha Rawal On Battling Mental Traumas

Diddy's Children React To 'Hurtful' Rumours Surrounding Mother Kim Porter's 2018 Death Days After...

Diddy's Children React To 'Hurtful' Rumours Surrounding Mother Kim Porter's 2018 Death Days After...