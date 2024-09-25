‘Have Clinical Anxiety, Also Clinically Bipolar’: Nisha Rawal On Battling Mental Traumas

Nisha Rawal, who is a doting mother to a young son garnered a lot of headlines after her alleged divorce from ex husband Karan Mehra. The actress, in a recent conversation with Rubina Dilaik on her podcast was seen opening up on her battle with clinical anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Nisha reveals that she is not on medication currently but has found her ‘coping mechanism.’ The actress calls it a mood disorder and reveals that living with anxiety is an everyday process.

Nisha says, “I have clinical anxiety. I'm also clinically bipolar, so you will sometimes experience that I'm talking a lot and I might just go in a circle and then I have to come back, but it's clinical. I have self-regulated it in a way that I figured out my correct coping mechanism. So I'm not on medication, but I've learned the right things"

Further, opening up about the need for people to be empathetic towards people going through anxiety, the actress says, “Anxiety toh sabko hoti hai. ‘But when you're going through something clinical, it's really major.”

"I’ve had a miscarriage before Kavish. So there is so much that has already happened that I feel I have become very enriched with experiences because I have taken it in a positive way. Tomorrow, Lord forbid, if something happens to my child or he needs me, I will give him advice with my firsthand experience, and nothing teaches you more than that,” the actress concludes.

For the uninformed, Nisha and Karan had a public fallout a few years ago after the actress accused Karan of domestic violence and infidelity.