‘Have been paying everyone despite no income’: ‘Sacred Games’ actress Elnaaz Norouzi on coping with COVID-19 pandemic

Norouzi also weighed in on the entertainment industry coming at a halt and how it has affected her career. She said, “It’s very upsetting. I have two films that had to release this year. There were just a couple of days of shoot left and hence they can't be released on an online platform. It’s very scary. A year is going to be missing in our careers.”

Speaking about facing financial crisis, Elnaaz maintained that she has been paying all those associated with her despite no income. “I am paying all my people there in India. Be it my maid, my driver, spotboy, cook. My social media agency, house rent, my PR agency is being paid. I am not there to use much of it but the costs are there, and I have a lot of costs here in Germany, but no income. So financially it is getting a little tough,” she added.