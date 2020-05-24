‘Have been paying everyone despite no income’: ‘Sacred Games’ actress Elnaaz Norouzi on coping with COVID-19 pandemic

Irani-German actress and model Elnaaz Norouzi, who rose to fame with Netflix India's first original show Sacred Games is spending her quarantine days back home in Germany with her parents. The 27-year-old shared how she is coping with the COVID-19 pandemic overseas.
Elnaaz said, “The situation in Germany is pretty good. Everything is back to normal. The lockdown is over. I am doing a course at the New York film academy, so I am pretty busy with that every day. I would soon go back to gym as they have opened now. For now I am training with my trainer via Zoom and I also a bit of gardening.”
Norouzi also weighed in on the entertainment industry coming at a halt and how it has affected her career. She said, “It’s very upsetting. I have two films that had to release this year. There were just a couple of days of shoot left and hence they can't be released on an online platform. It’s very scary. A year is going to be missing in our careers.”
Speaking about facing financial crisis, Elnaaz maintained that she has been paying all those associated with her despite no income. “I am paying all my people there in India. Be it my maid, my driver, spotboy, cook. My social media agency, house rent, my PR agency is being paid. I am not there to use much of it but the costs are there, and I have a lot of costs here in Germany, but no income. So financially it is getting a little tough,” she added.