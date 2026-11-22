Actor Arjun Bijlani reacted to the backlash over his remarks about wife Neha Swami Bijlani's eating habits on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2. A video from the reality show recently went viral, with several viewers accusing him of body-shaming Neha on national television. However, Arjun denied the allegations and said that his comments were about her food habits and health, not her appearance.

The actor also hit back at those criticising him, saying that looking out for each other is an important part of his 23-year relationship with Neha.

Why Arjun Bijlani's Comment About Neha Went Viral

This is honestly so disgusting to watch…It clearly shows how uncomfortable Neha is yet Arjun keeps repeating the same things and making her feel even more uncomfortable… Honestly there is absolutely no shame in eating..As a foodie girl myself I love eating and I don’t understand what there is to be ashamed of… I really like Arjun but this behaviour is genuinely so disappointing…The way he is treating his wife and provoking her is not okay!! And hats off to #DiviyankaTripathi for noticing Neha’s discomfort and comforting her❤️ #PPP2 #PatiPatniAurPanga https://t.co/8t2KfiKZcZ — Samia (@skyoverbloom_) November 22, 2026

The controversy began after a conversation between Arjun and show's host Munawar Faruqui caught viewers' attention. While discussing Neha's eating habits, the actor said, "Neha 8 ghante soti hogi, par 16 ghante charti rehti hai (Neha probably sleeps for eight hours but keeps eating for 16)."

Neha appeared uncomfortable after the remark, prompting Divyanka Tripathi, who is participating in the show with her husband Vivek Dahiya, to step in and lighten the mood. Divyanka said that if Neha eats, they all eat. She was also later seen sharing a pizza with Neha.

The clip soon circulated on social media, with several viewers questioning Arjun's choice of words. Some felt that making such comments about his wife in front of other contestants and the audience was insensitive.

Arjun Bijlani Hits Back At Critics

We spoke about food habits I wasn’t body shaming her . Ul look at everything from a negative lense . Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love not anything else . I don’t care what others do in their life but I do care and love my wife . So I will continue telling her what’s good for her and she can do the same to me . That’s why we are together for 23 years . Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on . Baaki Aapki ki marzi . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) November 22, 2026

Reacting to the criticism, a user on X accused Arjun of body-shaming Neha and objected to his use of the word "charna". The actor responded by clarifying that he was referring to her food habits and not her body.

On Sunday, he wrote on X, "We spoke about food habits I wasn't body shaming her. Ul look at everything from a negative lense. Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love not anything else. I don't care what others do in their life but I do care and love my wife. So I will continue telling her what's good for her and she can do the same to me. That's why we are together for 23 years. Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on. Baaki Aapki ki marzi (sic)."

This is not the first time the couple has faced criticism during the ongoing season. In October, Arjun and Neha issued a public apology after she wore a t-shirt featuring Urdu text referring to Prophet Muhammad. They explained that it had been gifted to Neha by a fan in Bangkok and that she was unaware of the meaning of the text. The couple also condemned the abuse and threats directed at her following the incident.

About Pati Patni Aur Panga 2

Officially titled Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, the second season of the show premiered on October 10, 2026. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

The show brings celebrity couples together for compatibility tests, relationship-based tasks and challenges that put their understanding of each other to the test.

This season features Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, and Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal.

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