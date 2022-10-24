Harshvardhan Rane says, 'With Tara Vs Bilal, I feel that producers are banking on me'

Harshvardhan Rane | Pic: Instagram/harshvardhanrane

Harshvardhan Rane will soon be seen in John Abraham’s upcoming production venture Tara Vs Bilal. The film, which is directed by Samar Iqbal, also stars debutante Sonia Rathee. It is set to hit the silver screens on October 28, 2022. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How was it playing Bilal in the film?

The first challenge in playing Bilal was that he speaks too much English that too with an accent. The soothing part was that something that overlapped Sanam Teri Kasam, maybe the belly felt love which I felt after so many projects in a film like this. I gravitate towards the love I especially received after my debut film. After Sanam Teri Kasam, I didn’t receive a single phone call for about one and half years.

Go on…

The fact that I got so much warmth made me more responsible towards my audiences. I know there are a set of people who are ready to consume content like Tara Vs Bilal. They want genuine love so it is my responsibility to serve them.

Do you resonate with your character Bilal?

This is the first time ever I am trying to express so much. Let the audience decide whether I am expressive or not. Bilal goes through a lot in the film. The best part of him is that he experiences every emotion throughout the film. He is curt, dry but he is warm too. It was fun to play so many facets in one character.

With films like Taish, Haseen Dillruba, is it your conscious decision to do different roles?

The last thing that I want to hear is that I am monotonous on screen. I want to beat that else I don’t have any desires or dreams. Since childhood, people around me had put me in a box. I don’t like when people mould you in a certain way. It becomes an issue for me. I want people, fans and even the film industry to genuinely appreciate me and my craft. Being an outsider, I didn’t get anything on a platter so there’s so much to establish.

Are you satisfied with your journey so far?

Getting the kind of luxury you want is something rare in the industry. Initially, you just want to work and to be known and seen. For me, if my producers aren’t happy then what should I do about the fan following? I don’t even know whether it exists or not, if it's there then my producers will tell. But with Tara Vs Bilal, I feel that at least producers are banking on me.

You have always been associated with love and revenge in your films, any specific reason?

I feel love and revenge are two very strong emotions. If you see, Baahubali also has these two emotions. I find those characters very interesting who are fighting for somebody’s honour or for their own pride. I don’t like narcissist, self consumed characters. In this world, love is the strongest emotion, you don’t need any language. I feel romance for many things, I can romance with my bike. I did romance the tree in Sanam Teri Kasam (laughs).