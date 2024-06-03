Harsh Mayar Reveals Feeling 'Uncomfortable' On Doing Intimate Scenes On-Screen: 'Don't Come From That Background' (EXCLUSIVE)

Harsh Mayar is currently gearing up for the fourth season of his much-loved series, Gullak, where he portrays the role of Aman Mishra. Ahead of it, the actor talked to the Free Press Journal, where he was asked if he feels recognised after being in the industry for several years. He said, "I have to put a mask on my face even after COVID whenever I am stepping out or having alone time. (laughs) I love meeting people, but sometimes you are not in the mood, but they still recognise me. I love that. I love clicking photos with people. Now, I am even recognised by my name and not just by my character. So, I am glad."



Further, Harsh mentioned that portraying a teenager on-screen in Gullak has been complicated. He emphasised the need to consistently infuse Aman's character with innocence, liveliness, and a hint of notoriousness to maintain his youthful appeal. "I feel Aman is a very loving character who is also appreciated by the audience. He is different from me. So, to make it, it takes time. I give credit to the director, writer and team, who make it possible every year."

Harsh has consistently maintained his stance of refusing to engage in kissing or intimate scenes on screen. Sharing the reason, he said that he does not feel comfortable with it, as he believes such acts are deeply personal and reserved for individuals with whom one shares a special bond. "We are in filmmaking and it's not important that if you don't show intimacy or kiss, you will miss out. Even before getting married, I said the same thing. I don't feel it; I don't come from that background; I don't have a problem with people doing it but I can't do it."



When questioned about his opinion on censorship, Harsh expressed concern that censorship might lead to the removal of important elements, such as necessary contexts or scenes depicting realistic portrayals of crime in shows. He added, "It's fine for films because a lot of people go there. On OTT, there are shows like Gullak that you can watch with your family so it's good. Why do you want to remove them?"

Since his last appearance alongside Rani Mukerji in Hichki, Harsh has been absent from Bollywood films. Sharing his reason, he said that he got occupied in the OTT space, where he felt respected and found more fulfilling roles. However, he revealed that he was doing an upcoming action-comedy film. "I am very thankful to Yash Raj Films that they gave me that opportunity to do such an important part in their film so if there are more things like that, I will do it but you will not see me in such a role, that is for sure."

Lastly, sharing a message to the filmmakers, he expressed his desire to narrate stories as an actor while demonstrating his versatility and potential contributions. "I am keen and looking forward to the fact that they will cast me, but sometimes things don't work out but someday," Harsh concluded.