Harry Parmar On Playing A Hijacker In IC: 814: 'Tapping Into A Darker Mindset Was Challenging' (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Harry Parmar, who is seen as one of the hijackers in Anubhav Sinha's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, discussed his intense journey playing a negative role. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Harry opened up about the challenges and preparations involved in bringing a complex character to life. He also spoke about the success of his film Tumbbad, which recently had a re-release in theaters. Excerpts:

How did you approach playing the role of a hijacker in IC 814, knowing that it was based on a real-life incident?

Playing a hijacker in a story that is so deeply rooted in reality was a huge responsibility. I approached it with a lot of research and introspection. I tried to understand the motivations of someone who would carry out such an extreme act—what drives them, how their mind works under pressure, and how they justify their actions. It’s important to humanise even the darkest characters to make the portrayal authentic.



What was that one reason you said yes to the project?

For me, it was the opportunity to be a part of a project that tells such a crucial and intense story. The fact that it's based on a real incident, one that impacted so many lives and shaped global perspectives, made it impossible to turn down. I felt the responsibility to do justice to such an important narrative.



How was the experience working with Anubhav Sinha?

Working with Anubhav Sir has been an incredible experience. He has such a nuanced way of storytelling, and he’s a director who really understands human emotions. He had a clear vision when he cast me in this character. He explained that it wasn’t just about portraying a hijacker, but about diving into the psychological layers of such a character. That approach resonated with me and I am thankful to him for having me on board for such an important character like 'Doctor'.



What was the most surprising thing you learned while researching for your role as a hijacker in IC 814?

The most surprising thing I learned was how ordinary people can be capable of extraordinary—and sometimes terrifying—acts under certain conditions. I read books related to the incident. I watched documentaries, read news articles, and personal accounts of the hijacking. The emotional trauma of the passengers and the negotiations that followed were intense, and it added a layer of gravity to the role.



How did you mentally prepare yourself for this intense role?

There was a lot of psychological preparation. I tried to explore the psyche of someone involved in an act like this. Physically, I also prepared to ensure I looked the part, but the mental preparation was crucial. I had to distance myself from my own moral compass and tap into a darker, more radical mindset, which was quite challenging.





Why do you think people are drawn to stories based on real-life events?



This series takes a very human approach to the hijackers and the passengers. It doesn’t glorify or vilify anyone—it shows the situation for what it was, with all its complexities. I think people are drawn to real-life events like IC 814 because they allow us to relive moments that shaped history, offering an understanding of the people involved and the decisions they made.

The series was surrounded by controversies over the code names of the hijackers. Your comments.

Controversies are inevitable, especially when you’re dealing with real-life incidents that carry emotional weight. While the series is a dramatisation, every effort was made to be respectful of the facts. Ultimately, the aim was to tell a compelling story without compromising on the truth. I believe the audience will understand the intent behind the creative decisions.





Do you think controversies hamper the process of filmmaking, especially when the project is based on a sensitive issue or a real-life incident?

It can be challenging, yes. When a project is based on a sensitive issue, the responsibility is even greater to ensure it’s handled with care. Controversies do sometimes cloud the process, but at the end of the day, storytelling should prevail. Filmmakers and actors alike are committed to telling stories that need to be told, despite the noise around them.



You were also a part of Tumbbad, which was recently re-released in theatres...

I’m so proud to have been a part of Tumbbad. It’s a film that really pushed the boundaries of storytelling and filmmaking in India. Seeing it re-released and continuing to gain recognition is heartwarming. It’s proof that quality content can have a lasting impact, and I hope more films like Tumbbad continue to break the mold. I am really happy that the film is finally getting it's due.