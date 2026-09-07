Happy Birthday Mammootty: Must-Watch Films From The Malayalam Superstar’s Career That Celebrates Mamokka's Acting Brilliance

Mammootty turns 70: Best films of the South star |

The Malayalam cinema legend turns 75 on September 7, 2026, marking another milestone in a career that has spanned more than five decades. The mega superstar is fondly called ‘Mamokka’ by fans. The actor has built a remarkable legacy with his powerful performances, versatility and ability to bring complex characters to life.

From Bramayugam to Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, his filmography features several memorable performances. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some must-watch films that showcase Mammootty’s acting brilliance.

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Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

Released in 1989, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha remains one of Mammootty’s most celebrated performances. He played Chandu Chekavar, a warrior whose story challenges the popular version of a legendary tale. The film won four National Film Awards including Best Actor (Mammootty), for his nuanced portrayal. You can watch it on YouTube.

Mathilukal and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

It is a landmark film which is directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The film is based on the novel by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer of the same name. The film revolves around his relationship with a woman he never actually sees, creating an emotional story about love, loneliness and imagination. Mammootty won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance. It is available to watch on YouTube.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is a history drama film in which Mammootty portrayed the life of social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, in the 2000 biographical film. His restrained and powerful performance earned him his third National Film Award for Best Actor. It is available to watch on YouTube.

Recent acclaimed performances

In the 2018 Tamil-language drama Peranbu, Mammootty played the role of a single father raising his daughter with cerebral palsy. The emotionally powerful film highlighted his ability to communicate complex feelings through subtle performances. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Mammootty took on another unconventional role in Kaathal – The Core. It is a sensitive drama exploring relationships, identity and societal expectations. The film further demonstrated his willingness to choose challenging and socially relevant stories. The crime drama film is streaming on ZEE5.

Thrillers and experimental roles

Bramayugam is another film of the actor which you shouldn't miss to see Mammootty's versatile role. The story revolves around a Paanan caste folk singer, who experiences a life-changing event during his escape from slavery, which results in his finding an age-old traditional mansion that transforms his life. It is available on SonyLIV.

Kannur Squad is an action thriller film which has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time after its theatrical release and the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2023. The film revolves around a dedicated group of four police officers. Guided by Assistant Sub-Inspector George Martin (portrayed by Mammootty), they journey thousands of kilometres through various Indian states to pursue and apprehend a gang of ruthless murderers. It is streaming on JioHotstar.