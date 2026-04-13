Malayali Rapper Hanumankind Narrowly Escapes Stage Fire During Kochi Concert, Throwback Video Goes Viral– WATCH

Hanumankind Throwback Video |

An old video of Hanumankind is going viral on social media, showing the Malayali rapper, real name Sooraj Cherukat, narrowly escaping a fire incident during a live performance. The clip captures the moment from his concert in Kochi, where he was almost caught in the flames during the stage act. Fortunately, the rapper was pulled to safety in time, avoiding any major harm.

The old video shows the rapper performing live on stage when the stage flames used for decoration suddenly flare up close to his face. Hanumankind quickly turns away, narrowly avoiding any contact with the fire.

The flames could have easily caused burns to his face and hair, but he managed to escape unharmed and did not suffer any injuries.

In January 2026, Hanumankind performed live in Kochi as part of his HOMERUN Tour, a homecoming concert series celebrating his roots and rise in global hip-hop. The Kochi show was held at Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort and featured high-energy performances of his popular tracks, drawing a large crowd of fans.

Who Is Hanumankind?

Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, is an Indian rapper, singer and songwriter from Kerala. He is known for his bold, high-energy hip-hop style that blends global rap influences with Indian storytelling. He gained widespread recognition with tracks like “Big Dawgs”, “The Last Ride”, and “Go To Sleep”, which helped him build a strong international following. His music often features hard-hitting lyrics, powerful beats, and themes rooted in ambition, identity, and street culture. Hanumankind has quickly emerged as one of the most prominent voices in India’s independent hip-hop scene, representing a new wave of Indian rap on the global stage.

Hanumankind is currently gearing up for his 2026 global tour, with a mix of confirmed and upcoming shows across India and international locations. As per official listings, his tour includes a larger multi-leg schedule covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and select Indian cities, making it one of his most extensive live runs so far.