Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Earns ₹10 Crore On Day 32

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection | YouTube

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, is continuing its fantastic run at the box office even during its fifth week. The movie collected Rs. 49.25 crore net at the box office in India during its fifth weekend. On its fifth Monday, the film was expected to show a drop, but it still maintained well and earned a double-digit amount.

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh, on its Day 32, earned Rs. 10 crore net, taking the total to Rs. 132.13 crore net, which is an excellent amount. Meanwhile, the domestic gross collection stands at Rs. 156.20 crore.

On September 11, 2026, Hanuman Ansh is slated to hit the big screens overseas. So, the film's collection is surely going to get better.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

According to reports, Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore. So, with a collection of Rs. 132.12 crore net, the film is a blockbuster at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh Sequel

The makers have confirmed a sequel to Hanuman Ansh, and we are sure the audience who have watched the movie are already excited for part 2.

Bollywood Celebs Support Hanuman Ansh

Many Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, and others have watched Hanuman Ansh, and they took to social media to praise the film. Even Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar recently gave a shout-out to the movie.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Miracle

Hanuman Ansh, which was released on August 7, 2026, didn't generate a great pre-release buzz. In two weeks, it only earned Rs. 1.48 crore at the box office. However, during its third week, the movie miraculously showed a jump at the box office and started collecting a fantastic amount.

The response that the movie is currently getting at the box office, we won't be surprised if it crosses the Rs. 200 crore mark.