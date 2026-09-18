Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Continues To Perform Well, Earns ₹6.25 Crore On Its Day 42

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection | YouTube

Hanuman Ansh performed fantastically at the box office during its fifth week. The film, which collected Rs. 1.48 crore during its first two weeks at the box office, has already crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark with its worldwide gross collection. During its fifth week, the movie performed much better than the new release Haiwaan. The Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer collected Rs. 9.85 crore net in India; meanwhile, just in its fifth week, Hanuman Ansh crossed the Rs. 80 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk, on its fifth Thursday, Hanuman Ansh minted Rs. 6.25 crore net in India. So, during its fifth week, it earned Rs. 80.25 crore, taking the 42-day total to Rs. 243.38 crore net. The domestic gross box office collection of the film is Rs. 287.40 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Worldwide

Hanuman Ansh was released overseas on September 11, 2026, and in one week, it has earned Rs. 21.75 crore gross internationally. So, the worldwide gross collection of the film stands at Rs. 309.15 crore.

Will Vibe And Daayra Slow Down Hanuman Ansh?

This Friday, two biggies like Vibe and Daayra are slated to hit the big screens. However, it looks like Hanuman Ansh might continue to dominate at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

According to reports, Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore. So, with a net collection of Rs. 243.38 crore, it is a blockbuster and one of the most successful films made in the history of Indian cinema.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release

It is not yet revealed on which platform Hanuman Ansh will release. But there were reports that the makers are being offered a Rs. 100 crore deal for the digital streaming rights. However, the producer of the film, Ragini Sona, dismissed reports.