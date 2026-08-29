Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: After An Opening Of ₹10 Lakh, Neeb Karori Baba's Biopic Earns ₹18.13 Crore In 22 Days

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection | YouTube

Box office numbers are clearly unpredictable. A movie titled Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. It hit the big screens without any pre-release promotion or buzz and opened with Rs. 10 lakh. The film had a low run at the box office, and in two weeks it just collected Rs. 1.48 crore.

However, things started changing for the movie miraculously, and just during its third week, it minted Rs. 10.40 crore. Now, according to Sacnilk, on its fourth Friday, the movie collected Rs. 6.25 crore, taking the total to Rs. 18.13 crore net in India.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

According to reports, Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore, so with a collection of Rs. 18.13 crore, the film has become a blockbuster at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh Story

The movie is based on the life of Neeb Karori Baba, who passed away in September 1973. However, in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, there's an aashram named after him, and reportedly, many celebrities like Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma are his followers and inspired by his teachings.

Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic

According to some social media tweets, on BookMyShow, Hanuman Ansh and Toxic, both movies are selling similar numbers of tickets. Check out the tweets below...

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 23

On its fourth Saturday, Hanuman Ansh is expected to perform very well at the box office and might earn around Rs. 8-9 crore. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

The movie is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and stars Shobhinav Satya as Maharaj Ji. Hanuman Ansh also features Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, Bhagvandas Patel, Rajiv Mishra, and others.