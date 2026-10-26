‘Hamara Shaq Bilkul Sahi Tha’: Gunshots Fired At Bhojpuri Singer Abhishek Singh’s Car, CCTV Footage Recovered As He Accuses Shivkumar Vikku

‘Hamara Shaq Bilkul Sahi Tha’: Gunshots Fired At Bhojpuri Singer Abhishek Singh’s Car In Jehanabad, CCTV Footage Recovered As He Accuses Shivkumar Vikku |

Firing was reported outside Bhojpuri singer Abhishek Singh’s house in the early hours of October 26, 2026. The singer's Scorpio SUV parked nearby was also vandalised. Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and recovered three empty bullet casings. Abhishek has accused fellow local singer Shivkumar Vikku of being involved in the incident.

Abhishek Singh Claims CCTV Footage Recovered

Following the firing, Abhishek took to social media and claimed that CCTV footage of the incident would soon be shared publicly as the matter proceeds. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “CCTV footage aa gaya hai, jaldi aap sab ke beech share hoga” (The CCTV footage is here and will soon be shared with all of you). He further stated, “Hamara shaq bilkul sahi tha, ab samaaj aur prashasan karwayi karegi” (Our suspicion was absolutely right; now society and the administration will take action). He concluded his post by saying, “Bhot galat kiye ho jo bhi kiye” (Whoever did this, you have done something very wrong).

Abhishek also shared a video on Instagram showing the vandalised vehicle parked outside his house. The singer’s allegations against Shivkumar Vikku have not been independently verified. Firing and vandalism reportedly happened at around 4.30 am on October 26, when most residents were asleep. Unidentified men allegedly fired four to five rounds at a black Scorpio SUV parked outside the house and pelted it with bricks and stones. The vehicle’s windows were shattered before the attackers fled the scene. Fortunately, no one was inside the SUV at the time, preventing any loss of life.

Speaking about the incident, Abhishek said he woke up after hearing the sound of glass breaking and people abusing outside his house. Abhishek alleged that he had an ongoing dispute with fellow Bhojpuri singer Vikku and suspected his involvement in the attack. The singer further claimed that he had previously been threatened in public, with someone allegedly warning that they would come to his house and fire five rounds.

Abhishek also suggested that professional rivalry over seniority and popularity could be behind the dispute. According to him, the two singers, who are both from Jehanabad, had exchanged personal remarks about each other at events. He believes the tensions have now escalated into violence. The police investigation and any official response from Vikku would be important in establishing the facts of the case.