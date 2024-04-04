 Hailey Bieber Shares Shirtless Photo Of Justin Bieber In Bed, SHUTS DOWN Divorce Rumours
ANIUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Dispelling the clouds of speculation surrounding their relationship, Hailey and Justin Bieber have emerged stronger than ever, reaffirming their commitment amidst whispers of marital discord. Despite swirling rumours of a potential split, insiders close to the couple have reassured fans that the duo is "doing really well," as per People magazine.

Hailey recently took to her Instagram Story to shut down the divorce rumours, sharing intimate snapshots of the couple's cherished moments, snuggled up with their beloved pet dog.

The posts served as a poignant reminder that their love remains unwavering despite all the negativity.

The couple's steadfast bond was further spotlighted when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern with a public plea for prayers on behalf of his daughter and Justin.

While Hailey expressed frustration over her father's public intervention, sources close to the couple revealed that they were navigating through a private family matter.

Amidst the spotlight, the Baldwins and Biebers continue to navigate the complexities of their intertwined lives, reaffirming that love and resilience prevail, even in the face of adversity, as per a source told to People magazine.

