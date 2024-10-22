 'Had Anxiety, Wasn't Great In Crowds': Ariana Grande Apologises To Elvira For Declining Photo Request 7 Years Ago
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Had Anxiety, Wasn't Great In Crowds': Ariana Grande Apologises To Elvira For Declining Photo Request 7 Years Ago

'Had Anxiety, Wasn't Great In Crowds': Ariana Grande Apologises To Elvira For Declining Photo Request 7 Years Ago

Cassandra said that one of her worst celebrity encounters was when Ariana Grande arrived to attend Elvira's performance and later refused to take a photo with Peterson

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Ariana Grande | Instagram

Pop icon Ariana Grande has publicly apologised to Cassandra Peterson, famed for playing horror host Elvira in 'Elvira: Mistress of the Dark', according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ariana has reacted to Elvira's recent comment that the singer declined a photo with her.

Recently, a video of Cassandra went viral in which she can be heard saying at the Knotts Berry Farm event that one of her worst celebrity encounters was when Grande arrived to attend Elvira's performance and later refused to take a photo with Peterson.

"I'll tell you briefly... she came and she brought 20 guests, so she wanted 20, 21 tickets," the actress said in a viral video and later posted by Peterson.

"We're like, 'OK,' and we give her the tickets. She comes backstage and she asks if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought." She continued to share that signed autographs for the group and "Then I say to her, 'Can we take a photo together?' She goes, 'Nah, I don't really do that," shared Peterson Peterson said that Grande had left before the show began in the audience.

FPJ Shorts
Zomato Q2FY25: Net Profit Jumps 389% To ₹176 Crore, Plans ₹8,500 Crore Qualified Institutional Placement
Zomato Q2FY25: Net Profit Jumps 389% To ₹176 Crore, Plans ₹8,500 Crore Qualified Institutional Placement
Mira Bhayandar: Hundreds Of Dead Fish Surface In Mandli Talao, Immersion Of PoP Idols Cited As Main Cause Of Oxygen Level Decline
Mira Bhayandar: Hundreds Of Dead Fish Surface In Mandli Talao, Immersion Of PoP Idols Cited As Main Cause Of Oxygen Level Decline
Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented Apartment'
Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented Apartment'
SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Released By NTA: Key Details On Format & Schedule Available Here
SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Released By NTA: Key Details On Format & Schedule Available Here

Grande apologised via a comment on Peterson's Instagram post on, saying, "I'm so disheartened to see this. I actually don't even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)."

She added, "But if I'm misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented...

Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented...

VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old...

VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old...

Vasan Bala Slams Divya Khossla's Allegations Of Jigra Makers Copying Savi: 'Everyone Is Entitled To...

Vasan Bala Slams Divya Khossla's Allegations Of Jigra Makers Copying Savi: 'Everyone Is Entitled To...

Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Karthi, Arvind Swamy's Film Online

Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Karthi, Arvind Swamy's Film Online

Shraddha Kapoor Gives Hilarious Response On Being Questioned About Her Aadhaar Card Photo: 'Agar Aap...

Shraddha Kapoor Gives Hilarious Response On Being Questioned About Her Aadhaar Card Photo: 'Agar Aap...