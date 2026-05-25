Hacked Or Deleted? Salman Khan's Instagram Account Disappears Suddenly; Fans Express Concern

Salman Khan | File photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's official Instagram account suddenly became unavailable, sparking speculation across social media on Monday (May 25). Users searching for the actor’s profile were reportedly unable to find the account, leading many to wonder whether it had been hacked, deleted, or temporarily deactivated.

Soon after the account disappeared, screenshots and reactions started circulating online, with fans expressing concern and confusion. Several users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss the issue, with many hoping that the actor’s account security had not been compromised.

However, the account appeared nearly 30 minutes after being unavailable.

As of now, neither Salman nor his team has released an official statement regarding the disappearance of the account. It also remains unclear whether the account was removed due to a technical glitch, voluntarily deactivated, or affected by a hacking attempt.

The actor enjoys a massive social media following of over 72 million and regularly uses Instagram to share updates about his films, fitness routines and family moments.

A few days back, Salman lashed out at paps outside a hospital in Mumbai. For those unaware, the actor had reportedly visited the hospital to meet a family member when photographers gathered outside to capture him leaving the premises. Clearly upset over the invasion of privacy, Salman Khan reacted angrily to the paparazzi and said, “Dimag kharab hai kya?”

Post the incident, Salman also shared multiple posts on Instagram to slam the paps and call out their behaviour.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman currently has two films lined up, Maatrubhumi and Vamshi Paidipally's next. While shooting of Maatrubhumi has been wrapped up, Vamshi's film is currently in production.

Maatrubhumi was slated to release in April this year, but it has been postponed, and the new release date is not yet announced. Meanwhile, Vamshi's film, which also stars Nayanthara, is slated to release on Eid next year.