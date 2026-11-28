Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Datt's Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh, was released on Friday, November 27, 2026. The pre-release buzz for the movie was good because of the songs and the trailer. But it received mixed reviews from critics and the audience and had a low opening at the box office. On its first day, Gunmaaster G9 collected Rs. 3.65 crore net in India, and now, all eyes are on the film's Saturday collection.

As per early estimates, the Emraan and Genelia starrer might collect around Rs. 4.50–5 crore at the box office on its second day. However, if the footfalls in the late-night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Gunmaaster G9 budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, reportedly, Gunmaaster G9 was made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore. So, the film clearly needs to perform well during the weekend and continue to be steady at the box office on weekdays as well.

Awarapan 2 vs Gunmaaster G9

Earlier this year, Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 was released, and the film had taken a bumper opening at the box office. It earned Rs. 22 crore on its first day. Well, Gunmaaster G9 has even failed to collect 50 per cent of what Awarapan 2 had collected on its day one.

Gunmaaster G9 review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Gunmaaster G9 and wrote, "If you’re a fan of Emraan Hashmi, definitely watch this one, but know one thing that you may leave praising Aparshakti instead. Gunmaaster is a decent one-time watch, especially if you are an action lover. It doesn’t have a lot to offer as a big-screen entertainer, so you can wait for it to land on streaming platforms."

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