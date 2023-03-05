Gulmohar actress Simran Rishi Bagga says, 'I’m open to signing projects in Hindi and doing some real good work'

Simran Rishi Bagga | Pic: Instagram/simranrishibagga

Simran Rishi Bagga works predominantly in Tamil films now. However, she started her filmy journey with Hindi films. She has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. The actress has kickstarted her second innings in Hindi with Rahul V Chittella's family drama Gulmohar. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Free Press Journal met the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How do you look at 2023?

This year is going to be happening professionally as well personally. My son is going to appear for class 12. He is intelligent and clear in what he wants. Yes, he is inclined towards creativity. Whether he will be an actor/director/writer is not clear yet.

You have returned to Hindi films with Gulmohar after a long gap. Are you all set to make a comeback in the Bollywood industry in your second innings?

Yes, there is a lot of good work now since OTT has brought the world together. Now, there is no difference between South and North Indian films. Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood are all playing and the playground is open.

How did you bag the role of Indu in Gulmohar?

I was approached by Rahul saying he has watched my movies with Mani Ratnam sir and Gautham Vasudev Menon sir and a couple of other movies where he has admired my work. He wanted me to play the role of Indu. She is a very vibrant character in the whole movie so she is playing two roles, one subtle and the other one is loud. She is the one who keeps the house moving. I like the story of all the members living together but living their own life. It’s like Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittal (2002) wearing saree, pottu and ranting in Tamil.

How was it working with Manoj Bajpayee?

Manojji also speaks a few Tamil words thus I’m happy to have a beautiful part in Gulmohar. This was meant for me.

How was it working with director Rahul in Gulmohar?

Rahul narrated the story to me three years ago and we have seen the same on-screen. Working with clarity and carrying along jointly with the team is a good quality of Rahul. His wife is very supportive and they are a happy couple. When you are happy at home, you work happily in your career. He also feeds dosa to his small son and on the other hand writes his script. He has to do baby-sitting. I like the way he multi-tasks. There is a lot of competition and he is really doing very well. He knows what he wants to do in different films.

Have you signed any OTT projects or films in Hindi?

I’m open to signing projects in Hindi and doing some real good work. I must get good work. I’m sure I will be offered something soon. As there has never been any dearth of work for me on the work front. I am just waiting for the right time and script. There is Andhagan, a remake of Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun. Being directed by Thiagarajan. It’s the same but they have changed on par with language and culture but they have done a brilliant job. It’s complete. I’m playing Tabu’s role. I have finished watching the first copy and it has come out very well. It’s released during summer vacations. And there is Gautham Menon’s action thriller coming of age drama titled Dhruva Natchathiram.