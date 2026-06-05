Gullak Season 5 X Review: 'Anant Joshi Tries Very hard'; Viewers Miss Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Upset Over 2-Episode Premiere

Gullak Season 5 X Review |

Everyone's favourite family drama, Gullak, has finally returned with its fifth season on Sony LIV. The new season has generated significant buzz among fans, especially as viewers were eager to see Anant V. Joshi step into the shoes of Vaibhav Raj Gupta's beloved character. While the debate over the casting change continues online, netizens have already started sharing their reviews of Gullak Season 5 on X. Here's a look at what viewers are saying about the latest instalment of the Mishra family's journey.

Gullak Season 5 X Review

Two aspects of Gullak Season 5 have particularly caught viewers' attention: the change in cast and Sony LIV releasing only two episodes on the premiere day. Frustrated with the release strategy, one user tweeted, "Gullak season 5 ke 2 episode aaye hai.. Next episode next Friday... Sala shaktimaan ke episode bana diye hai." Another wrote, "Ek to actor change upr se saare episode bhi ek sath release nhi kiye." A third viewer tweeted, "I miss original actor of Gullak."

Gullak season 5 ke 2 episode aaye hai.. Next episode next Friday... Sala shaktimaan ke episode bana diye hai#gullakseason5 — मुन्ना त्रिपाठी (@davidmishra_09) June 5, 2026

Ek to actor change upr se saare episode bhi ek sath release nhi kiye 😡 — पुरानी चप्पल 🩴 (@purani_chappal) June 5, 2026

I miss original actor of Gullak #gullakseason5 — Vineet Pal (@nomadicvineet) June 5, 2026

Several viewers also felt that while Anant V. Joshi delivered a commendable performance, he could not completely fill the void left by Vaibhav Raj Gupta. One user wrote, "Just finished 2 episodes of Gullak season 5, this season is low key compared to its prequels and on of the major reasons for this is The change of sector For Annu' s character. @VaibhavjRaj you were the best fit man. @TheViralFever you guys messed up bro." Another viewer tweeted, "Anant Joshi tries very hard but Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu bhaiya and his story telling is pure nostalgia."

Anant Joshi tries very hard but Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu bhaiya and his story telling is pure nostalgia. #Gullak #Annubhaiya — Devankar Nayak (@DevankarNayak) June 5, 2026

Just finished 2 episodes of Gullak season 5, this season is low key compared to its prequels and on of the major reasons for this is The change of sector For Annu ' s character. @VaibhavjRaj you were the best fit man.@TheViralFever you guys messed up bro. — Krishna Chaturwedi (@KrishnaCha36249) June 5, 2026

Gullak S5 Disappointment (Tehri) hai Disappointment😭 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 5, 2026

Gullak Season 5 Release Schedule

Sony LIV has released the first two episodes of Gullak Season 5 on June 5, 2026. The latest season consists of a total of seven episodes. The remaining episodes will be released weekly, with new episodes dropping every Friday.