Gullak Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Popular Comedy Drama Series Online?

Gullak Season 5 |

Gullak is a family drama series created by Shreyansh Pandey. The first season of the series was released in 2019 and received overwhelming responses from audiences and critics. The much-loved series is set to return for the fifth season, and it will continue to narrate the story of the Mishra family. Keep on reading to know about the cast, storyline, and streaming details.

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Gullak Season 5: OTT streaming details

Gullak Season 5 is set to be released on Friday, June 5, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series and wrote, "Aman Mishra ke sitaare bata rahe hain ki aage naye kisson ka yog hai 🔮❤️. Gullak Season 5 streaming from 5th June, only on Sony LIV." The series is based on themes of middle-class family life, everyday nostalgia, sibling rivalry, and generational differences.

What is Gullak all about?

The series revolves around the Mishra family, exploring the dynamics between parents and children and the impact of their interactions with the people around them.

The upcoming season will focus on Anand (Vaibhav) and Aman (Harsh) as they navigate adulthood and their evolving relationship with their parents. The series promises to deliver a blend of laughter, nostalgia, and drama for its audience.

Cast and characters

The series cast includes Jameel Khan as Santosh Mishra and Geetanjali Kulkarni as Shanti Mishra. While Harsh Mayar plays Aman Mishra, Sunita Rajwar is portrayed in a pivotal role. This season sheds light on Annu’s personal and professional journey as he reaches a crucial turning point in life.

Gullak Season 5: FAQs

When and where to watch Gullak?

The series is set to be released on SonyLIV, starting from June 5, 2026.

What is Gullak all about?

Gullak is a family drama that narrates disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family.

Gullak Season 5 is based on themes of?

This season is based on themes of belongingness, ambition, self-discovery, and the bittersweet realities of outgrowing one's roots.