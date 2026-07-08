Gulki Joshi Graces FPJ's BMC Schools' Toppers Felicitation Ceremony, Says 'Don’t Chase Acting Without Education’ | FPJ Exclusive | File photo

Television actress Gulki Joshi graced The Free Press Journal’s BMC School Topper Felicitation Ceremony, where she interacted with students and applauded their hard work and achievements. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actress spoke about the importance of education as a strong foundation for every aspiring actor and reflected on the inspiring atmosphere at the felicitation ceremony.

The actress emphasised that while acting was always her passion, her parents ensured she understood the importance of completing her education first. “My parents always had a very logical approach. They knew acting was my passion, but they also reminded me that it’s an unpredictable profession. There are times when you have work, and there are phases when you don’t. That’s why having an education to fall back on is extremely important. It gives you stability, keeps you grounded during difficult times, and gives you hope because you know you have the knowledge and qualifications to build another career if needed. Having that backup is invaluable. I’ve always told aspiring actors that looking good, making reels, or focusing only on grooming isn’t enough. Those things are part of the profession, but as a person, you need education and a sense of stability to truly sustain yourself.”

Sharing her experience at the event, Gulki admitted she was initially nervous about addressing such high-achieving students but left feeling deeply inspired by their positivity and determination. “I had an amazing time. At first, I was a little nervous because I was surrounded by students who had scored 95 to 97 percent, and I wondered what I could possibly say to motivate them. But I believe we’re all human beings with our own strengths and flaws, regardless of our marks. What truly touched me was seeing how proud, grateful and happy they were after all their hard work. The energy of the children was so pure and genuine that it completely filled my heart. It was a truly beautiful experience.”