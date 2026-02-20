Grey's Anatomy Actor Eric Dane Passes Away At 53 Due To ALS

On Friday morning, we got the sad news that American actor Eric Dane has passed away. The 53-year-old, who was known for his performances in TV shows like Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, died on February 19, 2026. Eric went public about his Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) last year.

The actor's family confirmed about his death to PEOPLE in a statement which read, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement further read.