'Grave Mistake': Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Issues Sarcastic Apology For Wearing See-Through Kurta Without Undershirt On Eid After Criticism

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar responded to online trolling over his Eid outfit with a sarcastic apology that is now going viral across social media platforms. For those unversed, Ali was criticised by several users for wearing a see-through kurta without an undershirt during Eid celebrations. Now, he addressed the backlash in his signature witty style. While some questioned his fashion choice, Zafar chose humour over confrontation in his response.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “I want to apologise to the nation for wearing a kurta without an undershirt and for performing the very serious act of watering plants while dressed in a traditional ajrak and dhoti on Eid.”

His statement, clearly laced with sarcasm, also acknowledged the scale of the online reaction. Zafar added that he understands the matter has become “one of the most important national and global issues affecting everyone’s lives in recent days.” He further assured that he would make an effort not to repeat the “mistake” and thanked people for pointing it out.

Interestingly, while Zafar’s official Instagram account is currently not accessible in India, screenshots of his message have been circulated and shared by fans. Pakistani celebrities have had their Instagram accounts restricted in India. These restrictions come in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent people lost their lives.

Despite the current situation, Ali Zafar remains a familiar face to Indian audiences. He enjoyed a notable run in Bollywood, featuring in several popular Hindi films. Ali made his debut with Tere Bin Laden, a satirical comedy that earned him recognition. He followed it up with a charming role in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan alongside Imran Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Ali also starred in Chashme Baddoor and Dear Zindagi.