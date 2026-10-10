Grammy Awards 2027: Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge's Music Submitted For Consideration In 9 Categories

Dhurandhar The Revenge Music Submitted For Consideration At Grammy 2027 | Instagram

The songs of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge had become a rage when the film was released earlier this year. Now, on Friday, the team of the movie revealed that they have submitted the music of Dhurandhar The Revenge for consideration at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's production house, B62 Studios, took to X to inform everyone about it.

They tweeted, "DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY®️ consideration. Thank you for all the love. 🔗 - https://t.co/huzbJe8xwS #ForYourConsideration #Grammys #RecordingAcademy #FYC @RanveerOfficial @rampalarjun @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan #AkshayeKhanna #SaraArjun @bolbedibol @AdityaDharFilms #JyotiDeshpande @LokeshDharB62 @jiostudios #B62Studios @TSeries @JioHotstar @StarGoldIndia — B62 Studios (@B62Studios) October 9, 2026

Dhurandhar The Revenge Grammy Categories

The music of the film has been submitted for consideration in nine categories: Best Song Written for Visual Media (Phir Se), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Jaiye Sajana), Best Global Music Performance (Jaan Se Guzarte Hain), Best Global Music Performance (Kanhaiyya), Best Asian Pop Music Performance (Aari Aari), Best Rap Performance (Destiny - Mann Atkeya), Best Dance/Electronic Recording (Vaari Jaavan), Best Remixed Recording (Hum Pyaar Karne Wale), and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (Dhurandhar The Revenge - Shashwat Sachdev).

While the makers have submitted for consideration, it will be interesting to see whether the music of Dhurandhar The Revenge will be able to make it to the nominations or not.

Will Dhurandhar The Revenge Create History At Grammys?

Till now, no Indian film has won a Grammy Award, but in 2010, Slumdog Millionaire won two awards: Best Compilation Soundtrack (A.R. Rahman, H. Sridhar, P.A. Deepak) and Best Song Written for Visual Media - Jai Ho (A.R. Rahman, Gulzar, Tanvi Shah).

So, let's wait and watch whether Dhurandhar The Revenge will create history by becoming the first Indian movie to win Grammy Awards.

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Highest-Grossing Hindi Movie

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar The Revenge has broken many records at the box office, and with a collection of Rs. 1,149.30 crore net in India, it is the highest-grossing Hindi movie till now.