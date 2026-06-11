Grammy Award-Winning Flute Maestro Rakesh Chaurasia Honoured with Prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award |

Mumbai, June 10: Renowned flautist and Grammy Award winner Rakesh Chaurasia has been conferred with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2024-25), one of India's highest national honours in the field of performing arts.



The award recognizes Chaurasia's outstanding contribution to Indian classical music and his remarkable efforts in taking the rich tradition of Indian flute music to audiences across the globe. Widely acclaimed for his virtuosity, innovation and dedication to the art form, Rakesh Chaurasia has carved a unique place for himself in the world of music.



A nephew and disciple of the legendary flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia has earned international acclaim through his performances, collaborations and recordings. His Grammy Award-winning achievements have further elevated India's stature on the global music stage and brought greater recognition to Indian classical music.

Expressing his happiness on receiving the honour, Rakesh Chaurasia said:

"I am very lucky and fortunate to receive the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the year 2024-25. I sincerely thank all the members of the jury for considering me for this distinguished honour. I am especially delighted as this is the first government award of my career. I feel truly honoured and grateful to receive this recognition.""Jai Hind."



The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award is presented by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama, to artists who have made exceptional contributions to the country's cultural heritage.



The recognition of Rakesh Chaurasia is being celebrated by music lovers, fellow artists and cultural institutions across the country as a proud moment for Indian classical music and India's rich cultural legacy.