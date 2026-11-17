Grammy 2027 Nominations: No Nod For Dhurandhar 2 | YouTube

In October, the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge had revealed that they have sent the film's music for consideration at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards. On Monday, the nominations of Grammy 2027 were announced, and the Aditya Dhar's directorial has failed to get even a single nomination at the awards.

Dhurandhar 2's music was sent submitted for consideration in nine categories: Best Song Written for Visual Media (Phir Se), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Jaiye Sajana), Best Global Music Performance (Jaan Se Guzarte Hain), Best Global Music Performance (Kanhaiyya), Best Asian Pop Music Performance (Aari Aari), Best Rap Performance (Destiny - Mann Atkeya), Best Dance/Electronic Recording (Vaari Jaavan), Best Remixed Recording (Hum Pyaar Karne Wale), and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (Dhurandhar The Revenge - Shashwat Sachdev).

DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY®️ consideration. Thank you for all the love. 🔗 - https://t.co/huzbJe8xwS #ForYourConsideration #Grammys #RecordingAcademy #FYC @RanveerOfficial @rampalarjun @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan #AkshayeKhanna #SaraArjun @bolbedibol @AdityaDharFilms #JyotiDeshpande @LokeshDharB62 @jiostudios #B62Studios @TSeries @JioHotstar @StarGoldIndia — B62 Studios (@B62Studios) October 9, 2026

Netizens React To Dhurandhar 2 Not Getting Grammy Nomination

Well, Dhurandhar 2's music album not making it to the Grammys has received a mixed response from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "Not hating on the songs that got nominated for the asian category but not nominating any Dhurandhar track seems #Grammy really don't understand what real music is And again proving the point that that category was made just to satisfy kpop fans so that they cant go mainstream (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Hehehe😂 Devastating news. Clearly, the Grammy committee just wasn't ready for the groundbreaking artistry of remixed Bollywood mass tracks. #Dhurandhar (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Remake songs doesn’t get awards specially overseas (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Grammy Awards 2027 Nominations

This year, British singer-songwriter and record producer Raye has received the highest number of nominations at Grammys 2027. He has got 11 nominations for her album This Music May Contain Hope and her single Where Is My Husband.

Grammy Awards 2027 Date

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles, California.