Govinda Reveals How People On Mumbai Local Trains Inspired His Flashy & Colourful Bollywood Fashion

Actor Govinda’s colourful fashion choices have long been as recognisable as his energetic dance moves and comic performances. From brightly coloured shirts and trousers to shiny outfits and unusual combinations, Govinda developed a distinctive screen style that became associated with his 1990s Bollywood persona. Now, he has revealed that his inspiration came, in part, from an unexpected place — Mumbai’s local trains.

In a conversation with ANI, the actor recalled seeing people dressed in bright and eye-catching clothes during his local train journeys. Those looks stayed with him and influenced the flamboyant style he brought to the screen.

"Chamkile kapde pehanna ek bayaan hai..ek signature hai...jab local train mein jaate the aise aise chamakdaar kapde pehan kar aate the (kuch log)...ek lalak thi to vo jo chamkile kapde local train ke deekhe the maine kaha. Kabhi na kabhi to use karunga (Wearing flashy clothes is a statement... it's a signature. When we used to travel by local train, I would see people wearing those shiny, eye-catching clothes.. I remember thinking, "Someday, somehow, I'll wear clothes like these too)," Govinda said.

Promo | EP-439 with Bollywood Actor Govinda Premieres Today at 5 PM IST | ANI Podcast in 4K



“After My Mother’s Death, I Wanted to Commit Suicide in Narmada River.”



“Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra Never Worked on Their Image-Making.”



“I Became a Global Trendsetter for Actors with… pic.twitter.com/gwHbUNX1hw — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

For the actor, such clothing was more than simply a fashion choice. He felt that vibrant outfits gave people a way to stand out in a crowd and make their presence felt.

"So, when a poor man doesn't have any space to show off, then he does something so that people look at him. He feels, not me, he feels that a person like us will wear such colorful clothes and show it to people and they will know that they are leaving a different type of print in the crowd," he said.

Govinda went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most popular entertainers with films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Sajan Chale Sasural and Dulhe Raja. His vibrant wardrobe soon became an extension of the larger-than-life characters he played, with his colourful trousers, flashy shirts and unconventional styling becoming a recognisable part of his identity.

Reflecting on the impact of his fashion choices, Govinda said, "The whole world has come, you go to the fashion world, Govinda is there," when asked about his influence on the fashion industry. He added that he was "very happy " to have set a trend.

Despite his larger-than-life image, Govinda believes style is ultimately about enjoying life. Reflecting on his outlook, he said, "The thing is that life is very beautiful. If you want, you can have fun like this, you can have fun like that..."

On the work front, Govinda is currently promoting his upcoming film Roopa, which also stars newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar. The film marks his return to the big screen after a gap of several years.