Goss Sips: Runway revelry, high on blues & more...

Opener before the opening!

A nice thing about the five-day Lakme Fashion Week is that one evening prior to the start they stage an ‘opening show.’ This time it was Trends celebrating 20 years of LFW with a fitting fashion show by 30 Gen Next alumni who are all now well known in India and the international arena. The show saw creations by 30 designers who reinvented looks from their debut collections and presented them in a contemporary style.

Besides the models on their moves, you witnessed Bollywood hotties Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on the ramp. Vicky made a dashing appearance in a Kunal Rawal creation. Janhvi looked super glam in an embroidered tulle gown created by Rahul Mishra.

High on Blues

Blues and booze sure go together! You sensed this as you saw the bars abuzz with guests sipping Glenlivet whiskey among other spirits as they traipsed around the sprawling space at Mehboob Studio. The booze did not come cheap, but then the lucky ones in the VIP lounges could have their fill of complimentary tipple.

With the tipple there was the ripple with blues greats in action over the two days at Mahindra Blues Festival, celebrating its tenth year. Buddy Guy was the star performer bringing the curtain down and the hearts soaring on day two. He surprised the crowd by going into the audience and strumming his guitar and singing soulfully.

The fans just could not believe their luck as they happily clicked selfies with the legend. Other exciting acts were the music by Kevin Roosevelt Moore, known as Keb’ Mo’, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Larkin Poe comprising sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell.

Runway revelry

The second edition of The Magical Runway, part of the Blenders Pride Magical Nights, witnessed a celebration of the concept of ‘pride’ as an inner sense of achievement, of uniqueness and of individuality. It was all happening at Luna Nudo, high up St Regis with young and budding designers and models getting an opportunity to showcase their talent while creating an identity of their very own.

Eight shortlisted designers and 16 shortlisted models were present to present their talent to a jury comprising celebrities Rhea Chakraborty and Nupur Sanon, industry veterans like designers Gaurang Shah, Ridhi Mehra, Subikha PDP, Shriya Som and Akshat Bloni, model and VJ Alesia Raut, film producer, fashion choreographer and show director Ravneet Goraya, and influencer Shereen Sikka. The event ably anchored by model Candice Pinto saw plenty of Blenders Pride whisky downed.