Gondhal Review (Hindi dub): Kishor Kadam And Ishita Deshmukh Deliver 'Oscar-qualifying' Performances In This Santosh Davakhar’s Raw Rustic Tale | File photo

Title: Gondhal

Director: Santosh Davakhar

Cast: Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir, Anju Prabhu, Suresh Vishwakarma, Maadhavi Juvekar, Aishwarya Shinde

Where: In theatres

Rating: 3 Stars

Review

Just like Bollywood films, Marathi movies are also shining at the box office, and how! Beating the likes of Ranveer Singh’s *Dhurandhar* and others, the Marathi film 'Gondhal' was India’s entry to the Oscars. While everyone is pinning their hopes on this film winning the Oscars, let’s see whether it justifies those hopes at the box office.

The film starts off with the traditional performer Bhivaba (Kishor Kadam) arriving to lead a sacred ritual ‘Gondhal’ (hence the title) for newlyweds Anandrao (Yogesh Sohoni) and Suman (Ishita Deshmukh).

However, this ritual night takes a dark turn as Sarjerao (Nishad Bhoir), the village Patil’s son, seethes with jealousy seeing Suman wed the innocent Anand. Previously denied marriage to her over his father's steep dowry demand, obsessive Sarjerao refuses to accept defeat even after she becomes another man's wife.

What happens after that is what forms the rest of the film.

Actors' performance

Right from the word go, it is out and out a Kishor Kadam film all throughout. A veteran actor who has effortlessly done the cinematic rituals of ‘eat, drink, sleep’ cinema, Kishor has redefined all the standards and parameters of flawless delivery. Anyone who has not seen any of his work so far (which is highly unlikely), his performance in the film will make them a fan for life! The intensity of his dialogue delivery works miracles in his performance.

Seconding him are the trio of Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni and Nishad Bhoir, who exhale flawless performances in every frame. While one may find Ishita slightly OTT in a few scenes, but, trust us, that was surely the demand of her character! Rest of the actors carry the film ably forward.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

The film’s director Santosh Davakhar (who is also the writer of the film) is surely a name to watch out for in the horizon of filmmaking. This film is surely a not to be missed masterclass in filmmaking. The first twenty minutes of the film (which should not be missed for anything in the world!) is proof of what cinematic magic can Santosh weave on the silver screen. He does tend to get carried away a bit (in the later first half and early second half). But, overall, he does a commendable job as the captain of the ship!

The film’s music (Ilaiyaraaja) is just awesome and is totally in sync with the narrative, just like the background score. With this film, the veteran cinematographer Amalendu Chaudhary gives us one more reason as to why is he nothing but the best in business. The film’s editing (Ashish Mhatre) could have been tauter in the second half. While there are a few places where the lip sync is not up to the mark in a few places, on the other hand, a few characters do not justify their respective dubbed voices. But, overall, the Hindi dub is a decent attempt at dubbing this class of film!

FPJ verdict

This film is a must watch for all those who love to see cinema woven with the threads of traditions and rituals. This film is also a must watch for its first twenty minutes in addition to Kishor Kadam’s splendid performance! But, watching the OG version (Marathi) is more recommended than settling for the Hindi one!