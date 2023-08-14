Giorgia Andriani On Her Item Song In Non Stop Dhamaal, 'There is a limit to how much sensuality can be depicted in film'

Giorgia Andriani | Pic: Instagram/giorgia.andriani22

Giorgia Andriani will soon be seen sizzling in a sexy peppy and a foot tapping number in the film Non Stop Dhamaal. Directed by Irshad Khan and produced under the banner of Triyom Films, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Manoj Joshi and will release in theatres on August 18. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What are you doing in Non Stop Dhamaal? How many songs do you have in the film?

I have done an item number in this film. There is a lot of free style Bollywood dancing. I only have one song in this film. I’m blessed. It is in the film’s on-screen song as this film shows the struggle of a director.

Is it a sexy, peppy and a foot tapping number?

There is always a certain level of sensuousness and it is a film that will be watched by families. There is a limit to how much sensuality can be depicted in film. We are not going overboard. This song has very interesting lyrics and has been beautifully shot by the choreographer Shabina Khan. I really loved every single minute of working with her. She gets the best out of me for this item number. Hopefully, it becomes famous.

Don’t you fear being typecast doing item numbers?

Yes, I am a little fearful of being typecast.

Have you learned dancing?

I started learning to dance when I was just a little kid. Later on, I took a break. I started learning the Indian dancing style six years ago.

What is dancing to you?

Dancing to me is like meditation. It just helps me calm down my mind and keeps me in a stress free atmosphere. It distresses me to quite an extent.

What do you do to distress yourself?

Working here in the glitz and glam world there’s a lot of running around. So, one has to learn how not to take stress in the first place. Though we are all human beings and feel stress most of the time. It’s very important to re-balance yourself through different techniques. Also, pet therapy is the best therapy! I have two dogs.

How happy are you working in Bollywood and living here in Mumbai?

I feel really blessed in each and every moment that I live professionally and personally. Coming to India is one of the best choices I feel I have taken in my life because here I feel at home. When I go to Europe or go back home to Italy, people feel I struggle to live there. Maybe, my vibes have changed to being more like an Indian local. When in Mumbai, I behave like Mumbaite.

What are the strengths you may have gained as a professional belonging from here now?

For sure now, I'm very responsible, now as this responsibility that I shoulder needs to be fulfilled to the utmost. While not with my family definitely this is the strength I have acquired. There is no space for laziness.

You will also be seen in the Shreyas Talpade-starrer Welcome To Bajrangpur. Could you tell us about it?

I play the role of a girl who has come to India from abroad to take care of a village, where her grandfather was previously living. My grandfather requested me to go back to this village while he was on his deathbed. He wanted me to help the villagers with a proper water supply, electricity and other basic needs. When she lands in this village, she has different kinds of encounters.

