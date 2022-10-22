Ginna actress Payal Rajput says, 'Earlier I didn’t have that courage to say I am not putting pads on'

Payal Rajput | Pic: Instagram/rajputpaayal

Payal Rajput’s latest release is the Telugu film Ginna (Ginna Bhai in Hindi). It also stars Vishnu Manchu and Sunny Leone. It is directed by Suryaah. The Free Press Journal caught up with the South actress for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about her journey in films and whether she had to go through the casting couch, Payal shares, “I have been trying to go into films since 2012. I auditioned but I would end up getting only good compliments and no work. I think they were looking for something else only. I was very sure if at all you want to give me work then give. I am not interested in any such pleasantries. I am blessed with good height; face and working towards my craft so take me for that. Undoubtedly, some unpleasant experiences happen in all the industries. I have come here with a preconceived notion in my head and I have to be prepared. I have been raised by a strong woman so no one can take me for granted.”

When asked what message she would like to give aspiring actresses in Tollywood, Payal says, “Nowadays, there is a pan-India culture so nobody can stop you. If you are working hard and working on yourself, then there are a lot of opportunities in the South.”

The South Indian film industry has been known to prefer voluptuous women over slim ones. Payal agrees and reveals, “They asked me to put on a lot of weight by putting pads up and down. But I told them, I am really flat and I am okay with it. Look at Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon — what are they doing? They are the most famous and fabulous actors. Why to put on pads. Initially, for one song BulReady (from the Telugu film Sita), I had to put on four pads everywhere. I was very naïve at that time and wasn’t groomed. I followed them as I was new. Even for RX100 I didn’t have that courage to say I am not putting pads on. They insisted and made my breasts look so fake… I did it. But now, it’s a big no to everyone.”

Interestingly, Payal had another movie release on the same day as Ginna. “On October 21 a biopic on MP Jayaraj in Kannada titled, Head Bush released in Telugu and Kannada. I am playing his girlfriend and his wife. It’s a real story. Shoonya is the director. It got a humongous positive response after the release of the trailer,” she shares.

On a parting note, we ask about her role in the biopic Payal concludes, “She came as a bar dancer. She fell in love with Jayaraj and that’s how they got married. What happens thereafter is her story.”