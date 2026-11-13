Ghost Soldier Review: Jim Caviezel’s Action Thriller Fires Blanks Despite A Contemporary Premise | File photo

Title: Ghost Soldier



Director: William Eubank



Cast: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Garret Dillahunt, Shea Whigham, Beau Knapp, Ricky Whittle, Jaina Lee Ortiz



Where: In theatres.



Rating: 2 Stars







Review



Corporate greed, water rights, and artificial intelligence make for an unusually topical cocktail in Ghost Soldier, though the film seems more interested in settling scores than starting a meaningful conversation. Directed by William Eubank and written by Chris Papasadero, this old-fashioned action thriller puts Jim Caviezel in the boots of Henry Fitzgerald, better known as Fitz, a former Special Forces soldier and ammunition engineer living in rural Wyoming. His peaceful existence is disrupted when Brownstone, a powerful investment firm, attempts to seize local properties to build AI data centres, threatening families unwilling to surrender their land.





When intimidation, arson, and legal manoeuvring fail to produce the desired results, Fitz decides corporate bullies require a different kind of negotiation. With a local sheriff (Olivia Thirlby) joining his cause, he takes on an increasingly armed opposition. The premise has contemporary relevance, particularly its examination of the environmental cost of AI infrastructure and the corporate appetite for natural resources. Unfortunately, the screenplay buries these possibilities beneath heavy-handed patriotism, religious declarations and a simplistic good-versus-evil narrative. Fitz is so impossibly righteous and combat-ready that character development becomes an unnecessary inconvenience. The film's 85-minute runtime keeps things moving, although brevity cannot compensate for thin characterisation and familiar plotting.



Actors’ Performance



Caviezel plays Fitz with granite-faced determination, but his stoicism leaves little room for emotional nuance. Olivia Thirlby brings some welcome presence as the sheriff, though the script gives her frustratingly little to do. Garret Dillahunt, Shea Whigham and Beau Knapp provide suitably menacing opposition, with Knapp occasionally injecting more personality than the material deserves. The supporting cast does its job, although nobody gets enough breathing space to make a lasting impression.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)





Music and Aesthetics



Eubank tries to liven things up with an assortment of futuristic weaponry, including homing bullets, invisibility devices, and rather inventive explosives. Some action sequences flash with ingenuity, but frantic editing, excessive close-ups, and the PG-13 rating dilute their impact. The gadgets often seem more impressive on paper than in execution. The film's visual treatment is functional rather than distinctive, while its presentation and background scores offer little to elevate the otherwise conventional action choreography.



Final Verdict



Ghost Soldier has a timely premise and a few entertaining flourishes, but its formulaic storytelling, ideological overindulgence and surprisingly pedestrian action leave it firing more blanks than bullets.