Anubhav Sinha's Emotional Note After Father's Death | Instagram

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is mourning the loss of his father, Prem Govind Sinha, who passed away at around 9 PM on November 19 in Mumbai. His mortal remains were cremated at 10 AM on Friday, November 20, at the Versova crematorium. The cause of Prem Govind Sinha's death has not been disclosed.

Days after his father's demise, Anubhav took to social media to share a heartfelt note remembering him, expressing how his absence has suddenly made their home feel bigger and emptier.

Anubhav Sinha Remembers Father In Emotional Tribute

Sharing a photograph of his father on Instagram, the filmmaker penned an emotional note in Hindi, reflecting on the little things he would miss.

He wrote on Saturday, November 21, "Achanak yun hua ki ghar bada lagne laga, aur khaali. Achanak yun hua ki ab unke saath koi nayi tasveerein nahi hongi. Achanak yun hua ki ab unke liye nayi nayi mithai dhoondhna band ho jayega. Baaki sab yathavat rahega. Unse pyaar. Unse baat-cheet. Sab waisa hi rahega. Na. Sab toh nahi. 95 saal kam nahi hote par kaafi bhi nahi hote."

Check it out:

Anubhav Sinha Remembers Father's Favourite Song In Heartfelt Tribute

Recalling a touching anecdote about his parents, Anubhav further shared a story his mother often told him. He revealed that when his father had gone to meet his mother for their marriage, he was asked to sing a song. His father chose his favourite number, Chhoti Si Ye Zindagani Re.

Celebs Pay Tribute

Several celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, Manav Vij and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, among others, offered their condolences in the comments section of Anubhav's post and expressed their support for the grieving filmmaker.

Anubhav Sinha Work Front

Anubhav's last directorial was Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

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