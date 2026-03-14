'Get Well Soon': Zakir Khan Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital; Fans Concerned Over Comedian's Health

Zakir Khan Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital |

Is Zakir Khan okay? This is the question fans have been asking ever since the comedian announced a break from stand-up for a few years, citing health as one of the reasons. However, Zakir later clarified that he is perfectly healthy and doing well. Despite this, a new video has surfaced online suggesting that he might have been admitted to a hospital.

A Ramzan vlog uploaded by comedian Zakir Khan’s younger brother, Arbaz Khan, shows Zakir admitted to a hospital. In the video, Arbaz takes viewers inside the room where Zakir was staying. The hospital has been identified as Lilavati, as Zakir is seen wearing attire with the hospital’s name printed on it.

Zakir Khan admitted in Lilavati hospital |

The video instantly went viral, with fans asking, "Kya hua Zakir Khan ko?" Another questioned, "Why is Zakir bhai in hospital?" Others continued to write, "Get well soon."

The vlog is a few days old, showing Zakir enjoying the India vs England T20 Cricket World Cup with his brother in the hospital. In the video, Zakir is seen saying, "Match abhi fasa hua hai (The match is in a critical spot right now)." Fans were left concerned about the comedian's health and are hoping he recovers before Eid 2026.

When Zakir first announced his break from stand-up comedy, he said, “It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. So everyone present here right now is very close to my heart.” Following widespread speculation about his wellbeing, Zakir later addressed the matter with the media. Clearing the air, he stated, “Health thodi si hi kharab hai, bhot jyada kharab nahi hai. Tumne jo internet pe jo padha hai, wo jhuth hai.” He also clarified that reports citing “close family sources” were inaccurate, emphasizing that his hiatus from stand-up is not health-related but a deliberate decision to focus on his writing career, which has been on hold for the past five to six years.