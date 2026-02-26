Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Reveal Younger Son Farwaan's Face For The First Time During Mecca Trip; See Photo

Actress and television host Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar introduced their younger son, Farwaan, to the world during their ongoing spiritual journey to Mecca and Medina. The couple chose the holy month of Ramadan to share the first glimpse of their second child, making the moment even more meaningful.

Currently performing Umrah with their two sons, Zehaan and Farwaan, the family shared a photograph from the holy land on Thursday (February 26). Gauahar took to her official Instagram account to post a beautiful family picture with the Kaaba in the backdrop.

Along with the image, she wrote, “Allahumma baarik!! Bade ko Kaaba se pehla salaam karwaya tha, toh chote ka salaam bhi toh banta hai. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, from Farwaan. Keep our children in your duas as we pray for the world from the holy land."

The post drew love and blessings from fans, who filled the comments section with warm wishes for the family. Many followers noted how special it felt that both their sons were introduced to the world from the same sacred place.

This is not the first time Gauahar and Zaid have chosen Mecca for such a personal milestone. In March 2024, during a previous Umrah pilgrimage, the couple revealed the face of their elder son Zehaan for the first time. They had then described it as his “first salaam to the world” in front of the Kaaba, waiting nearly ten months before sharing his pictures publicly.

Zehaan was born in May 2023, while Farwaan was welcomed into the family on September 1, 2025. The couple is accompanied on this trip by Zaid’s sister, Anam Darbar, who has also been part of the spiritual visit.

Over the past few days, Gauahar has been posting glimpses from their pilgrimage, sharing moments of prayer and family time.

The couple tied the knot in December 2020.