Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy: 'Adventure continues as we soon become three'

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child.

Taking to their social media accounts, they posted an adorable video to share the happy news with their fans and followers.

"Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers. ♥️ Ma sha Allah," Gauahar captioned the video.

The text on the video read, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three."

"Seeking all your blessings in this new journey," the text further read.

As soon as they shared the news, fans and several celebrities congratulated them in the comments section.

Gauahar and Zaid's love story

Gauahar and Zaid reportedly met each other for the first time at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was Zaid, who dropped a message to Gauahar on Instagram.

He called her 'the most beautiful women' he has ever seen, which obviously made the tinsel town diva blush.

The two celebs went on drives and dates during the lockdown. After dating each other for a while, the couple has finally decided to get married in December 2020.

Professional lives

Gauahar Khan, a former model, famously featured on the show 'The Khan Sisters', which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar.

Gauahar has also featured in films such as 'Rocket Singh', 'Game', '14 Phere' and 'Ishaqzaade'. She participated in reality TV shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Bigg Boss 7' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5'. She also appeared in the web series 'Taandav'.

Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. He is a choreographer by profession.