Gauahar Khan opens up about her show 'Salt City': 'I loved playing Gunjan, wanted to give my best'

Actress Gauahar Khan is currently seen in the family drama Salt City. The show explores the Bajpai family's thrilling journey to explore love and life. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for a candid chat.

Opening up about the show and her role, Gauahar says, "Salt City is a family drama based in Mumbai. It is about relationships, complexities, and human emotions. A lot of people will relate to different characters in the show because they are very different from each other. I absolutely loved my character Gunjan, who is the wife of the eldest son in the family. It's fun to watch her antics in life and what she's up to. Gunjan is real, and she accepts everything that she is about. And that's how I think I can relate to her. I loved playing my part."

Gauahar reveals why the show is relevant in today's time. "It is coming at a time when there's so much crime, suspense shows... of course, there are cute love and college shows also, but there's no real show about just family complexities and not really a strong family drama. Salt City addresses a lot of small and basic issues that people face in just maintaining relationships within their family," she avers.

The actress had a blast with her co-actors while filming the show. "I was excited about being a part of a big cast because only then you can show what you got. Piyush Mishraji and Navni Parihar are legends. They've done shows and films for ages now. Also, it was a very young crew. Our director Rishabh Sahay knew how to deal with us. He was just like another friend to us on the sets. We all were like a family on set. It was fantastic to work with them and learn from everybody. I think Divyenndu has never played a character like that, where he is so subdued, so lovable, and so endearing. I loved his character. Even Manish, my husband, was such a delight to work with. Also, Rishabh believed in me so I wanted to give my best."

Since the show is based in Mumbai, we asked Gauahar about her connection with Mumbai city. "I moved to Mumbai in 2002, when I was 17. It's everything that I ever wanted to be. In fact, it's home for me. I grew up in Pune, and I'm deeply connected to Pune with my childhood memories. But Mumbai is where my bread and butter is. It's where my life is. I love the spirit of Mumbai. The people are amazing. I travel the world, but you don't get the hospitality that you get here anywhere else," she concludes.

Gauahar says she's happy about the kind of appreciation she has received throughout the year for her performances in various projects. "I'm on a high right now. I'm also ecstatic about the offers that I'm getting. From Taandav to Sorry Bhaisaab, Bestseller and 14 Phere to now Salt City, I think I'm on a high and I hope it continues because I truly believe that good work will get you good work. You just need to prove what you have. I've got some big stuff happening on all platforms possible. I'm absolutely excited about all that's going to release this year. There's an action show, drama show, and reality show. So there's a lot happening," she signs off.