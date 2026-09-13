Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Sunita Ahuja Dances Her Heart Out As She Welcomes Ganpati Bappa Home; Netizens Ask 'Where's Govinda?' - Watch Video

Sunita Ahuja Welcomes Ganpati Bappa Home | Instagram

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, welcomed Ganpati Bappa home on Sunday. The videos of the Lock Upp contestant dancing her heart out while bringing the Ganpati Idol home have gone viral on social media. Every year, Govinda and Sunita celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, and it will be interesting to see whether the two will come together for the festival this year or not.

Watch Sunita's videos below...

Netizens React To Sunita Ahuja's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Bhai kha hai.....wo Hai to AAP hai....????.....who r u., Sunita ji (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Kuchh to biti hogi is ourat par jo itni weak ho gyi bewajah nhi koi itna patla ho jata. GANPATI BAPPA INKI RAKSHA KARE OR INKI MANOKAMNA PURI KAREN (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Is Saal Govinda ji Gayab hai yaar (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sunita Ahuja On Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Earlier in the day, Sunita and her daughter Tina Ahuja were spotted by the paparazzi, and when the paps asked the former about getting Ganpati home this year, she said, "Hamari saas ka pratha hai woh toh. Main jab tak zinda ho, aayega hi (That's my mother-in-law's tradition. As long as I am alive, he (Ganpati) will come)."

Sunita And Govinda Controversy

Last month, Sunita, along with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, was clicked at the family court. Later, Govinda's manager revealed that the star wife visited the court to withdraw the divorce case.

Govinda's Alleged Affair

Sunita has been claiming that her husband is having an affair with an upcoming actress named Komal Rani Swarnakar. A few weeks ago, while interacting with the paparazzi about Govinda being spotted with Komal at the airport, Sunita slammed the actress' styling and also called the actor a 'sugar daddy'. In fact, Govinda, while talking to the media, warned Sunita not to say such things.