Gandhari OTT Release Date: Taapsee Pannu’s Motherhood-Driven Action Thriller Set For Digital Premiere

Gandhari OTT Release Date |

Gandhari, an upcoming film of Taapsee Pannu, is directed by Devashish Makhija. Set against the backdrop of a fictitious town named Joupurra, it centres on a mother on a perilous mission to save her daughter. The action-thriller film is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. The film promises extensive action sequences and aims to show the emotional bond between mother and daughter. Marking one of Taapsee Pannu's most physically demanding roles yet, the film combines extensive action with a deeply human core.

When and where to watch Gandhari?

Taapsee Pannu starrer action-thriller is set to be released on Netflix, starting from September 3, 2026. The streaming giant shared the striking poster of the film on Instagram and captioned, "Sabki aankhon par se patti jald utregi. Gandhari aa rahi hai ❤️‍🩹 Watch Gandhari, out 3 Sept, on Netflix." The film brings together an acclaimed ensemble cast featuring Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna, among others.

What is Gandhari all about?

Set against the atmospheric backdrop of a fictitious town Joypurra, Gandhari is based on themes of unwavering belief, quiet resilience and unflinching courage. The story follows a mother named Bani whose devotion is tested at every turn, compelling her to confront unimaginable challenges with conviction and sacrifice.

We wanted to tell the story of a woman who refused to give up: Kanika Dhillon

Kanika Dhillon, Writer & Producer, while talking about the woman-centric film and what it takes to be a courageous woman, says, “With Gandhari, we wanted to tell the story of a woman who refuses to be defined by her circumstances. Bani's journey is raw, relentless and deeply personal, and that is what drew me to her from the very beginning."

She adds, "Reuniting with Taapsee once again has been incredibly special — there is a deep creative trust and understanding that we have built over the years, and watching her bring Bani to life with such commitment and intensity was truly rewarding."

She adds,"Collaborating with Devashish and an exceptional cast made this journey all the more fulfilling. Our partnership with Netflix has once again given us the opportunity to bring this story to life on the scale and canvas it deserves, and I’m incredibly excited for audiences to discover Gandhari on September 3.”