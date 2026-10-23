Gajab Raat Review: Manoj Bajpayee Elevates This Taut Engaging Crime Thriller | Youtube

Title: Gajab Raat

Director: Ritesh Shah

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Meghna Agarwal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyen Chaturvedi, Shradha Das

Where: Streaming on Netflix

Rating: ***1/2

Review

When corruption becomes routine, conscience can seem like an occupational hazard. Gajab Raat, directed by Ritesh Shah in his directorial debut, explores this contradiction through a crime thriller that combines political intrigue, moral dilemmas and the pressure of a single night. Reuniting Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey after Special 26 and Aiyaary, the film may not reinvent the genre, but it makes for an engaging watch.

The strength of the narrative lies in its morally compromised protagonist and the uncomfortable choices confronting him. The single-night framework lends urgency to the proceedings, while the investigation exposes how corruption flourishes when personal gain takes precedence over professional responsibility. The film also makes a pertinent point about the ordinary citizen, who often bears the consequences of decisions made in the corridors of power.

The screenplay occasionally makes its revelations more predictable than the suspense warrants, and the political conspiracy could have used greater ingenuity. Some characters are sketched too broadly, reducing the complexity of a story that otherwise recognises the insidious nature of institutional corruption. Nevertheless, the narrative maintains sufficient momentum, and its examination of a compromised policeman's changing outlook gives the proceedings more substance than a conventional cat-and-mouse thriller.

Actors’ Performance

Manoj Bajpayee is the film's biggest strength, bringing considerable nuance to a policeman whose questionable ethics collide with an emerging sense of responsibility. He makes Ajay Nirvit's moral shift credible without turning it into an overnight conversion that demands uncritical acceptance. His performance supplies the film with both its dramatic weight and its emotional centre.

The exchanges between Bajpayee and Rajiv Gupta are particularly enjoyable. Their conversations bring welcome humour and spontaneity to the proceedings, providing a pleasing counterpoint to the tension. Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi and Saqib Saleem contribute to the ensemble, although their roles offer limited scope. Kiku Sharda, unfortunately, is wasted, with the film giving him precious little opportunity to make his presence count.

Music and Aesthetics

The confined timeframe lends the film a sense of immediacy, keeping the investigation moving and the characters under pressure. The treatment is functional rather than visually adventurous, but the atmosphere serves the story, allowing the performances and unfolding conflict to take centre stage. A more distinctive aesthetic approach might have elevated the experience further.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, the film remains entertaining and thought-provoking. Bajpayee ensures that this morally murky night is well worth spending.