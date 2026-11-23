From Shraddha Kapoor To Kareena Kapoor Khan: Actresses Who Played Maharashtrian Women On Screen |

Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen as Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in Eetha. She has also previously played the role of a simple Marathi girl Arohi Keshav Shirke in the blockbuster Aashiqui 2. She is half Maharashtrian and that perhaps might be the reason she does a fairly decent job at picking up the language’s nuances. Here’s Bollywood actresses who aren’t Maharashtrian but have dabbed their hands at playing Marathi mulgis on screen.

Rani Mukerji - Aiyyaa (2012)

Rani Mukerji |

Rani Mukerji is a Bengali and mostly played Punjabi, Bengali, and South Indian characters before Aiyyaa. It was in this film that the actress essayed the role of Meenakshi Deshpande, a middle-class Marathi girl whose parents are (extra) eager to get her married. However, she falls hook line and sinker for a South Indian man (Prithviraj) because of his scent and a ruckus ensues.

Aiyyaa was her first time playing a Maharashtrian girl and even though she had studied Marathi in school, Rani worked on her diction and pronunciation for the role. Watch out for her dance moves in Ag bai halla machahye. Despite her doing a decent job, the film tanked.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Singham Returns (2014)

Kareena Kapoor Khan |

The actress was born and brought up in Mumbai, so technically she can be counted as a Maharashtrian, however, she has more of a Punjabi spunk to her thanks to her paternal side of the family. When she was cast as the fiery Avni Kamat in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Returns, one wondered if she would be able to pull off the role, especially the dialect aspect of it. However, Kareena not only mouthed quite a few dialogues in chaste Marathi but spewed a few cuss words. She also wore a navari saree and showed off some cool Lavani moves in the song Mala raag yeto hai.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas |

We have seen Jamshedpur born Priyanka in a Maharashtrian avatar thrice. The first was when she played Shahid Kapoor’s love interest Sweety Shekhar Bhope in Kaminey (2009). She was then cast as Kaali Gawde opposite Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath (2012). However, it was her act as Kashibai, the heartbroken wife of Bajirao (Ranveer Singh) in Bajirao Mastani that was the most impressive. Her diction, dance moves and overall look in the film was effortlessly Maharashtrian and why not, afterall she was directed by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kangana Ranaut - Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Kangana Ranaut |

Born in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana dared to play the role of Rani Laxmibai in her production venture. Not only were her acting chops disappointing, she failed to get the diction and dialect of the language right. This was highlighted even more when she shared screen space with actors like Atul Kulkarni.

She also played a Maharashtrian nurse Geeta Madhav Gandhare in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. She was slightly better here but once again couldn’t get the nuances of the language right.

Kajol - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Kajol |

Kajol is half Maharashtrian and half Bengali. The actress is seen as Savitribai Malusare, the wife of Maratha military commander Subhedar Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay Devgn), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While she didn’t prepare much for the role, she drew on family observations for her body language and in interviews spoke about how her grandmother Shobhana Samarth used to share tales of Tanhaji. In the film, even though she looked Maharashtrian, unfortunately, her diction wasn’t perfect.

SPECIAL MENTION:

Shilpa Shetty - Rishtey (2002)

Shilpa Shetty |

Had to mention this one. Before Vaijanti Shukla, Bollywood had seen its fair share of caricaturish fisherwomen in films. However, nothing beats the performance of Shilpa Shetty as noisy, loud and sone ke dilwali kolan. In fact, it is after her caracter enters this snoozefest, that the comatose story receives some oxygen. She showed that fisherwomen could be sexy too. Shilpa is a south Indian and yet was good in this film as far as getting the dialect, diction and look right.