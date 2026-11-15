From Shatrughan Sinha’s Ramayana To Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: The Divine Stories Behind Bollywood’s Famous Homes | Pics | Neeraj Kathale

Suddenly the spotlight is on this. The success of Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 has actually brought superstar-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s residence in Mumbai called Ramayana into sharp focus.

Back in the day, Sinha, whose sense of repartee crackles, would often say that his home could appropriately be called Ramayana. His brothers—all doctors, are Ram, Bharat and Lakshman (Lakhan). “I’m Shatrughan, my twins (sons) are Luv and Kush. All the characters of the Ramayana reside in our home.” He would also add that in his heyday, there would be Bollywood gawkers passing his bungalow gates in Juhu, Mumbai, saying, “Yeh Ramayana hai. Yahan Ram, Lakhan, Bharat aur Shatrughan (Sinha) rehte hain!” For those who missed the joke, the ‘Sinha’ with the Shatrughan name is the zestful-addition!

Krishna, Krishna…

Not to be outdone by his 80s contemporary, Jeetendra aka Ravi Kapoor, kept constructing ‘Krishna’ buildings all over Juhu. While his own residence, where he stays with wife Shobha, daughter Ektaa, son Tusshar, grandsons Laksshya and Ravie, is called Krishna, the ‘jumping jack’ of the 80s, has also built two buildings close to his main bungalow called Krishna 1 and Krishna 2. If it’s Lord Ram who makes the Sinhas’ world go around, it is Lord Krishna, who lights up the hearts of the Kapoors.

Rani outdid Jeetu & Shotgun

One of the wealthiest women in Indian cinema, Rani Mukerji resides in a bungalow in Juhu called Krishna Ram. Coincidentally her late-parents were Ram Mukherjee and Krishna. And, Rani named her home after them.

Rani’s cousin Kajol hails Lord Shiva

Kajol and Ajay Devgn call their home Shivshakti. Ajay is a die-hard Shiv bhakt. On his chest he wears a Shiva tattoo and, in his heart, he reveres Lord Shiva. Naturally, his bungalow would be named Shivshakti because it has the strength and the magic of Lord Shiva.

Ranbir is a Krishna bhakt

Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t wear his religion on his sleeve. He’s an extremely private person. The industry’s current ‘Lord Ram’ lives in a luxury building on Pali Hill called Krishna Raj. The building is named after his grandparents—Raj Kapoor and Krishna. So, his Krishna is inherited from here.

The Soods’ bungalow is Gangotri

Nestled in the prettiest part of Mumbai and literally hidden from the eyes of the common man is actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood’s luxury residence called Gangotri—named after the headstream of the Ganges River.

Jannat became Mannat

This story is now too long gone to recount, but… Everyone knows Shah Rukh Khan initially called his residence Jannat (heaven). And, when that felt too heavy to carry, he changed it to a modest Mannat (a solemn wish or prayer).

What’s in a name…

One of the biggest draws in the Juhu area is late-actor Dharmendra’s bungalow. It reportedly didn’t get a name, but as Bobby Deol modestly said to this writer, “Even if you write plot no… Juhu, Mumbai and mail it, the letters will always reach. Papa got so much fan-mail and so many people thronging outside our gates in the 80s-90s, he didn’t get down to even putting a name tag on our home. Just the plot number was enough for postcards and people to reach. When genuine fans seek you out, they can find a needle in a haystack. So, name or no name, everyone knew our home.”

Hey Bhagwan…

Residences named after God, and demi-Gods staying put at some addresses, makes the filmstars holy trail engrossing. There are no saints residing in tinsel ville but all of them seek heavenly connections. Faith is a many-splendored thing. It can move mountains and it can make the most famous men seek retribution in some form or the other. Even if it is obviously seeking God in your bungalow’s name.