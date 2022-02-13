From Shah Rukh Khan to John Abraham and more, THESE top 4 Bollywood actors wowed the audience as villains

While building a name for themselves in the industry, most actors choose the ideal hero's goody image. Only a few risk-takers went darker early in their career. Free Press Journal highlights the top four Bollywood actors who dared to don the negative shade at the beginning of their careers.

Shah Rukh Khan

Labelled as the King of Romance, he has defined the ideal hero with his charm and lover-boy avatar. However, much before Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the innumerable love stories he presented, Shah Rukh Khan opted to be the bad guy consecutively for a year with Baazigar and Darr, which established him as the versatile actor.

Hrithik Roshan

He created history as the most successful debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. While he could have continued to opt for safer scripts, he chose to play a terrorist in Fiza. Winning praises for his character and performance, his daring stint emphasised his credibility as an actor, opening doors for more experimental roles in his career.

John Abraham

After carving a place for himself as a successful model, John Abraham turned to films and created an uproar with his controversial debut film Jism. In just a year, John took another daring step by slipping into the role of a robber in Dhoom. His witty and charming portrayal as the conman was one of the most loved performances of 2004.

Aayush Sharma

The most recent addition to the list is Aayush Sharma. After playing the guy-next-door in LoveYatri, he took a drastic change for his character in Antim: The Final Truth by slipping into the role of a gangster. The film tanked, but he received appreciation from the critics and audiences.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 05:56 AM IST