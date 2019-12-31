From Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh, the biopic craze is set to continue in 2020

Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of powerful actress turned political leader Jayalalithaa in the film Thalaivi. Kangana has started shooting for the film, she went to Los Angeles to get the specially designed prosthetic for her look in the film. The first poster of Kangana as Jayalalithaa has received mixed reactions from the audience. Apart from Kangana, we will see Arvind Swami playing M.G Ramachandran in it. The film is set to release in June.

Ajay Devgn’s second biopic of the year is Bhuj: The Pride of India. In this film, he is playing the role of Indian Air Force Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was part of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. This film features Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and others. The film is releasing on Independence Day.

Ajay’s third biopic will be Maidaan. It is a story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and it marks the debut of Keerti Suresh in Hindi. This film is directed by Amit Sharma and is releasing in November. Ajay is also supposedly working on another biopic Chanakya in the coming year.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are collaborating for the first time for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens. Gangubai was a brothel owner and an influential woman in Mumbai’s Kamathipura region which is known for its prostitution business. Gangubai was rich and had connections with the underworld. It is said she even met Jawaharlal Nehru. Set in the 1960s, the film is slated to release in September next year. Alia has recently started shooting for the film. She is also expected to begin work on Arunima Sinha, the first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, though official announcements on this film are still awaited.

Shoojit Sircar's biopic on Sardar Udham Singh is releasing on October 2, 2020. It is a story of freedom fighter Udham Singh ,who was responsible for assassination of Michael O’ Dwyer( former lieutenant of Punjab) in London. Udham did this to take revenge of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The film will see Vicky Kaushal playing the role and Banita Sandhu is also a part of the cast. Vicky will also play Field Marshal Sham Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s next directorial. He is likely to begin his work in the film next year. Both of his film’s first looks have received positive feedback.

Akshay Kumar is working on a costume drama in Prithviraj Chauhan biopic. The film will mark his return to Yashraj Films after a long time, which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi Chillar is playing Akshay's romantic interest in it and the makers are planning to release it in Diwali.

After Shraddha Kapoor's exit, Parineeti Chopra will be seen portraying the role of Badminton Champion Saina Nehwal in the biopic. Parineeti has trained hard for this project and has already started shooting for it. Though the makers are yet to finalize the release of the film, it is said that they are eyeing to release the film in the second half of next year.

After playing sharpshooter Dadi, Taapsee Pannu is beginning her work on a biopic of India's Women's Cricket team captain and batswoman Mithali Raj. The actress is going to start the preparations and practice sessions for the film soon.

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen once again playing an Army officer in Shershaah. It is a story of Captain Vikram Batra, who lost his life in the Kargil War and received Paramvir Chakra. Sidharth is essaying a double role in the film and Kiara Advani is playing the role of his fiancée. The makers are yet to decide the release date for the film.

Amitabh Bachchan’s biopic on football coach and professor Vijay Barse, titled Jhund, is also ready for release. Helmed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule the film was scheduled to release this year but it has been delayed due to some re-shoot. It is expected release mid 2020.