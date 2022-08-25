From Ranveer Singh as Khilji, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera and Kancha Cheena, Mouni Roy as Junoon and more THESE are the five best onscreen villains in recent times

Bollywood has had its fair share of iconic villains. From the magnanimous Mogambo to Shakaal and Gabbar Singh to the calculated Langda Tyagi, we love these iconic characters. Here’s a list of some of the best onscreen baddies and actors who give us the chills.

John Abraham as Bhairav

John Abraham has played the hero in most of his movies. However, he did play the bad guy in the beginning of his career and he got back into his element as the psychotic smiley masked killer Bhairav in Ek Villain Returns.

Riteish Deshmukh as Rakesh

Riteish Deshmukh, always known for his comedy roles, took the audience by surprise when he appeared in Ek Villain as Rakesh. It has been almost a decade since the film’s release yet his performance of the unassuming man turned masked silent killer has held a clear grasp over the hearts of the audience.

Ranveer Singh as Khilji

The all rounder actor’s performance as the historic Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was one of the most menacing acts in Bollywood. Ranveer’s Khilji was charismatic and terrifying, a combination not many can play.

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera & Kancha Cheena

The Bollywood veteran is an audience favourite when it comes to playing the antagonist. He slipped with ease into two villainous characters Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 and Kancha Cheena Agneepath (2012). He is also known to experiment with his looks for his roles. While for Kancha Cheena he shaved his head, for Adheera he sported an uber cool hairstyle and stylish costumes.

Mouni Roy as Junoon

When it comes to being bad, no one took us more by surprise than the gorgeous Mouni Roy. The latest addition to the group, Mouni plays Junoon in the upcoming film Brahmastra. She will be seen as the main antagonist and the queen of darkness.