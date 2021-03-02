From Radhe to Gangubai Kathiawadi: Bollywood's year of big masala revival

Cirkus: Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty unite again after Simmba, and this time the focus is all-out comedy. Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, with Ranveer essaying a double role. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: The teaser is overflowing with trademakr Sanjay Leela Bhansali colours as well as bombastic dialogues (Sample: "Gangu chaand thi aur chaand hi rahegi" and "izzat se jeeneka, kisi se darne ka nahi") mouthed by Alia Bhatt, who is seen hurling explicit words and engaging in action, in her role of Gangubai, a brothel owner in Mumbai's Kamathipura. Bhansali is known for his larger-than-life sets and opulent costumes, and the teaser promises just as much. The film is slated to release on July 30.

Prithviraj: The Akshay Kumar starrer again is an ambitious period drama, promising exravagant sets, lavish costumes, massive war scenes and highlight music. It would also be interesting to watch Akshay as Prithviraj Chauhan in the Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, which marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. The film slated to release on November 5.

Mumbai Saga: Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar. The film is slated to release on March 19. It takes us back to the world cops, gangsters, deceit, betrayal, and violence, against the backdrop of the eighties and the nineties.

Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt and Ranbuir Kapoor star in the period action drama set in 1800s and flaunting dacoit flick action. There is a patriotism angle thrown in too, because it is about a tribe of dacoits that took on the British. Co-starring Vaani Kapoor, the film is directed by Karan Malhortra, known for his brand of larger-than-life action drama in Agneepath and Brothers.

Bunty Aur Babli 2: The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The first installment ran high on humour, drama, melodrama, romance and music -- served in a way to suit audience taste in the 2000s. The sequel, following up on the story, updates the formula for today's generation. Bunty Aur Babli 2, is scheduled for April 23. It is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma.